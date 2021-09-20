First apartments of new King's Hall development set to be released

WORK ONGOING: Phase one of the 16 apartments is expected to be complete by March 2022.

THE first eight apartments in a new residential development at the King's Hall are set to be released to the public on Monday (September 20).

Situated in the heart of BT9, King's Hall Mews is a cul-de-sac development located just off Balmoral Avenue.

The area has been transformed into an exclusive development to include a mix of residential living, healthcare and plaza providing eateries, retail and leisure facilities.

King's Hall Mews will consist of 16 new apartments and with work still ongoing, phase one set to be complete by March 2022.

The apartments will be priced between £318,500 and £365,000.

Phase two –the final eight apartments – will be completed by June 2022 and the apartments are expected to rise in price.

The King's Hall Health and Wellbeing Park was granted planning permission in 2018.

PLANS: An artists impression of the new Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park

Other consents have been granted for the construction of a residential care home on the site.

The latest plans include outline consent for additional age exclusive living, medical and life sciences accommodation, a multi-storey car park, the central plaza and further landscaping works.

Also located on the site is Malone Kindergarten, an early years centre which recently relocated its Scandinavian-style purpose-built building.

It intends to establish close links with the new facilities for older people on the site to take advantage of the mutual psychological benefits and learning experiences for young and old alike.

The £100m King's Hall Health and Wellbeing Park is a joint venture between Belfast developer Benmore Group and UK Healthcare and Property Investor Octopus Real Estate.

Speaking earlier this year, David Burrows, Director of Benmore, said: “We are delighted that phase two planning for the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park has been approved by Belfast City Council.

“The move brings us a step close to fulfilling our vision for healthcare and age exclusive living at the iconic site, one which can benefit everyone in Belfast and Northern Ireland.

“This development comes as a spotlight is being shone on the world’s healthcare providers as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is fitting that we are in the process of creating a park which offers the best possible facilities for those at either end of the age spectrum, which will provide the best possible accommodation for our valued healthcare providers and the best possible working environment for our life sciences companies.”