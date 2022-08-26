First day of Royal Mail strikes take place over pay

THE first of a series of Royal Mail strikes over pay took place on Friday.

Over 115,000 postal workers are taking part in the biggest strike of the summer so far to demand a ‘‘dignified, proper pay rise.’’

The union's recent ballot for strike action saw members vote by 97.6% on a 77% turnout to take action. The Communication Workers Union, which represents Royal Mail Group workers, issued a notice to the management that a four-day strike action had been organised.

The strike will continue on Wednesday 31st August, Thursday 8th September and Friday 9th September. The Union has stated that this was the biggest mandate for strike action reached since the implementation of the 2016 Trade Union Act.

The CWU General Secretary, Dave Ward said: "Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink.

‘‘There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.’’

The CWU has demanded that the Royal Mail offer an adequate pay award which will cover the current cost of living increases.

The Royal Mail Group imposed a two percent pay rise on its employees. The CWU stated that in an economic climate where inflation has soared to 11.7%, this would lead to a dramatic reduction in workers’ living standards.

‘‘When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing in excess of £400 million, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company’

‘‘The CWU’s message to Royal Mail’s leadership is simple – there will be serious disruption until you get real on pay.’’

Spirits were high today outside the Royal Mail building on Tomb Street as members gathered at the picket line supported by members of the public, other trade union groups and political representatives.

CWU's Gabriel McCurry

Branch Chairman of the CWU and Picket Line Supervisor, Gabriel McCurry said: ‘‘All we’re asking for is a fair pay rise, there’s a rising cost in fuel and gas among other things.

"They have imposed a two per cent pay rise but if you go back two years ago before the pandemic, the pandemic came and we worked through the pandemic delivering parcels, delivering medical assets to our customers, tests, everything.

"A two per cent pay rise is not acceptable.’’

NIPSA’s General Secretary Carmel Gates said: ‘‘I encouraged all of our members to come down because the one group of workers who we could always rely on with any of our disputes was the posties and the CWU.’’

Left, NIPSA General Secretary Carmel Gates and CWU member Claire McDonnell

Workers reported that no-one had crossed the picket line at the Tomb Street office today.

Members of People before Profit were in attendance showing their solidarity to the posties on strike, including Cllr Fiona Ferguson, Cllr Matt Collins and Gerry Carroll MLA.

Gerry Carroll MLA told us: “These essential workers are absolutely justified in taking on the wealthy companies that are refusing to pay them what they’re worth,” he stated.

“It is workers that keep our society functioning and create the wealth that is being siphoned off by companies like Royal Mail and the Post Office. The least they deserve is a decent pay rise.

Proudly standing with the CWU and post workers out on strike today including, Charlie who delivers our post throughout the year.



End the profiteering in Royal Mail, pay these workers above inflation pay rise now!@CWUnews @Cwunieast pic.twitter.com/2bXZZjiLfo — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) August 26, 2022

“The cost-of-living crisis is hammering working class people while shareholders and bosses are being paid millions. Workers should not have to suffer in silence as their basic living standards are eroded.

“Postal workers have been exemplary in standing against poverty wages. Their strike deserves full public support.”