Five arrested after man stabbed in North Belfast

FIVE men and a woman have been arrested after a man in his 20s was stabbed in North Belfast on Monday night.

Just after 11.40pm, police received a report from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a man aged in his 20s had sustained multiple wounds in Antrim Close in the Fortwilliam area.

Officers attended and spoke with the man, who alleged that he had been attacked by several men.

He was stabbed five times and hit about the head with a hammer. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Following searches in the area, five men, aged 20, 24, 25, 26 and 37, and a woman aged 35, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and drugs offences. They remain in custody at this time.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone with any information that can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 2326 of 26/06/23.”

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here."