Council hopes new pitches strategy will tackle deficit of playing facilities

BELFAST City Council has passed a new pitches strategy in an attempt to tackle a growing problem in the city.

In 2011, the Council's last pitches strategy found a deficit of pitches in the city, with GAA provision needing as many as 38 pitches.

Despite the need, only five GAA pitches have been built since. The growth in participation numbers across a number of sports since the Covid pandemic has created increased demand for pitches and other outdoor sports facilities. There is also only one pitch in the North of the city on the Cliftonville Road that is available to several GAA clubs in the area.

At the monthly meeting of Belfast City Council on Monday evening, councillors approved a new ten-year 'Belfast Pitches Strategy' following a number of approaches from elected members, sports governing bodies and Belfast-based sports clubs.

A final strategy is set to be in place by next September.

Sinn Féin councillor Tomás Ó Néill welcomed the development of a new pitches strategy.

"I am aware of the growing and pressing need across the city," he said.

"I am glad to see work underway to develop a new pitches strategy for the next ten years and welcome the completion of the process."

UUP Alderman Jim Rodgers suggested schools should open up their pitches, particular on a Saturday and urged Council officers to engage in conversations with schools.

DUP councillor Dean McCullough called for the booking system to be revamped.

"It is critical that the pitches strategy is evidence-based and there is quality across the city," he said.

"Teams cannot access pitches close to them in their own area. The booking system is outdated and is not working."