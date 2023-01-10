Flash flooding impacting businesses and motorists in West Belfast

FLOODING: Motorists awoke this morning to flooding and surface water on the Springfield Road at Hannahstown

TUESDAY morning saw serious flash flooding across parts of West Belfast impacting businesses and residents and putting cars and public transport at risk.

One shop owner in Turf Lodge said the flooding was impacting his business.

“I came in this morning and the water was up over the footpath,” Mark Crawford owner of the Turf Lodge Spar told the Andersonstown News. Flooding outside of the shop is impacting a number of businesses including a pharmacy in the area.

“They are parking bays out there and people can’t get out of their cars because they would be up to their knees in water.

The view outside of the Turf Lodge shops

“It’s an ongoing issue, three weeks ago we had torrential rain and the same thing happened – it flooded. Action is required. Somebody said there’s concrete in the drains and that’s what is causing the blockage. If that’s the case they’ll have to dig the drains up and get rid of the concrete. It’s been like that for years. It didn’t used to be that bad and then over the years it’s got worse and worse.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly has warned of the “potential risk of damage to the shops” and contacted the Flood Agency.

"It is totally unacceptable that local businesses, customers and residents have to endure this anytime there’s a downpour. There’s a potential risk of damage to the shops with water getting in, business is being affected and locals are being put at risk of harm," he said.

“I’ve contacted the Flood Agency who are chasing this up currently and we’ll be seeking an urgent meeting with NIHE and DFI who both have a responsibility to resolve this. This is a historical issue that needs addressed now.”

The Springfield Road at Hannahstown has also been impacted by the flooding with motorists forced to drive through or around the surface water.

Sinn Féin Councillor Arder Carson said this has been “an ongoing issue".

“On a number of occasions I have been in touch with DfI in relation to the gullies in Hannahstown to have them cleaned. The nature of continual rain and gullies not being cleaned and maintained does lead to issues with surface water and gathering.

“I will be in touch with DfI to ensure the gullies are cleaned to take away any surface water that is lying.

“Fortunately I am meeting DfI in the morning and will take it up there as well.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Áine McCabe has also warned motorists to "take it easy" as flooding gathered in Andersonstown.

"Please take it easy on Derrin Pass between Fruithill Park and Benraw Road. I have reported this street flooding" she said.