VIDEO: Flawless Faces Cosmetics makes big move from Oldpark to Antrim Road

PREVIOUSLY based on the Oldpark Road, popular Flawless Faces Cosmetics recently made the big move to the Antrim Road in North Belfast.

Flawless Faces Cosmetics is your one-stop shop for all beauty needs, from a Cosmetics Retail Store selling all major brands to housing three make-up artists, a hairdresser and a beauty salon in the new premises.

Owner Grainne Kelly says the move has worked out really well and she wants to thank the local community for their continued support.

“I knew if I wanted the business to go further that I needed a better location,” she said.

“As with anything new, I was a bit scared in case it didn’t work out taking on a bigger building with more costs etc.

“The support and trade so far has been amazing. The gift sets are really popular at the minute ahead of Christmas.

“I have always had good support from the people of North Belfast and I really appreciate it. I am in a new location and meeting new people which I love because I am a real people person.

“I am so grateful to everyone who helped make this happen and I look forward to seeing you all on the Antrim Road.”