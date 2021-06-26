Botanic Gardens coming up roses for NHS

NHS TRIBUTE: John Cassels has designed and planted a tribute to the NHS in Botanic Gardens

A NEW flowerbed has been unveiled at Botanic Gardens in tribute to the NHS

John Cassels, a gardener at Botanic who has worked with Belfast City Council’s parks team for over 40 years, is pictured here beside the display he helped design and plant in tribute to the sterling efforts of our health service workers during the pandemic.

The flowerbed, which was completed this week, is located in front of the Palm House and contains a mixture of over 2,000 flowers including petunias, tyrethrums, lobelias and alyssums.

Blue lobelia and pyrethrin golden moss were used for the lettering ‘Thanks NHS’ and mixed rainbow colours of petunia form the backdrop.