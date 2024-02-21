BLACKBOARD AWARDS: Flynn Construction build on their experience

A POLEGLASS-based construction firm is set to return as an Event Partner for next week's Blackboard Awards.

Flynn Construction have supported the awards for the past seven years and is once again backing our educational heroes at the prestigious ceremony.

The awards will be hosted at Queen’s University’s beautiful Riddel Hall with a gala dinner on Friday 1 March, when we will be recognising the teaching heroes who embody the very best of Belfast and change hundreds of young lives each year.

Based in Springbank Industrial Estate, Flynn Construction was founded in 1974 and have established themselves as the leading building and maintenance business in the UK and Ireland.

As main contractors, they have delivered quality new-build and refurbishment projects in the health, education, housing, hospitality, commercial and retail sectors.

The family-run business is celebrating 50 years this year after being founded by Maurice Flynn. It is now headed up by his son Aidan who is the current Managing Director.

"Schools are a big part in the work that we do. Children are at the core of why we do it," explained Aidan. "We maintain over 500 nursery, primary and secondary schools across the North.

"We have sponsored the Blackboard Awards for several years now because of the special needs sector. I think the children and the teachers are the most special in the community but they aren’t given the recognition that they should be.

"I also have a niece who has special needs and I understand how vital her school and teachers are in her day-to-day life.

"In my opinion, teachers are the unsung heroes. The challenges they have to face every day, especially in the special needs sector, are huge. Credit where credit is due.

"It is all about giving something back and the Blackboard Awards is one way of doing that."

Aidan has a simple message for everyone nominated for this year's awards.

"Everybody is a winner at the Blackboard Awards. To be recognised is fantastic, congratulations to everyone," he added.