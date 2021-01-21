BLACKBOARD AWARDS 2021: Full marks for Flynn as they back teaching heroes of the pandemic

WITH community and family very much part of its ethos, Flynn Building has stepped up to sponsor this year's virtual Blackboard Awards saluting the teaching heroes of the pandemic.

The Springbank-based construction company, whose portfolio include the EANI Building Maintenance Contract, which delivers projects, maintenance and repairs to all schools throughout Belfast and the South East region, will sponsor the Flynn Award for Special Needs Teaching Hero of the Pandemic.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Managing Director Aidan Flynn said that the company have always been “a big supporter of education”. “This is our first year coming onboard as part of the annual Blackboard Awards and we are very pleased to be sponsoring the award of ‘Special Needs Teaching Hero of the Pandemic’.

“We carry out work and service all schools throughout across the city, including West Belfast. Throughout the both lockdowns Flynn have remained operational delivering works within schools adhering to strict Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines.

“During periods where restrictions have been relaxed, we have been delivering a programme of works to special schools across the city undertaking refurbishment of vital facilities, amenities and classrooms” he said.

With regards the upcoming celebration of our teaching profession, whether pre-school, primary or post primary, Aidan said that “teachers have always been the heroes, but even more so now in the challenges they face in continuing to educate our young people”.

He added: “We have seen how quickly teachers and all schools have reacted to the Coronavirus, to continue learning whether blended, virtual for children. Schools continue to keep going, they are open for vulnerable children and those of key workers throughout this current lockdown period.

“We will continue to support and value our teachers and teaching staff and are delighted to be involved with this year’s award ceremony which does just that.”

You can nominate a Belfast-area teacher for the ninth annual Blackboard Awards online. Other sponsors of the annual celebration of the teaching profession include Lidl, med-tech company Cirdan, St Mary's University College, Woodvale Construction and Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta.