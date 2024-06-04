Want to become a taxi driver? fonaCAB driver academy now open

DEMAND for taxi drivers remains high across Northern Ireland and especially in Belfast where passengers still struggle to get a taxi on time at peak times such as evenings and weekends

Taxi companies have been trying to encourage more people to earn their taxi license and take on driving a taxi as a career. Most taxi companies work open shifts which means that drivers can log on and off whenever it suits them, and with demand for taxis at an all time high, the earning potential is fantastic – this makes for a very family friendly job with flexible hours and the ability to earn extremely well.

To become a taxi driver, you need to have a taxi license – before you can apply for one you need to be eligible to work in the United Kingdom and have three years uninterrupted experience on a normal driving license – for this reason, its rare that people under the age of 21 start the process. You should also check if there is anything in your medical history that might prevent you from passing a medical, anything in your driving history that might stop you getting taxi insurance, and anything serious in your past concerning a crime as all drivers must be vetted before getting their license

To get your license, you must pass a specific practical driving test and a specific taxi theory test and that’s where fonaCAB can help.

fonaCAB set up their driver academy to help with all aspects of driver training and they have their Driver Development Programme to help anyone interested in becoming a driver pass all of their tests.

The programme is free to enrol on, and all lessons which are delivered at a time and place to suit the applicant, and all revision materials are supplied free of charge – fonaCAB are doing this because they recognise that the licencing process can be complicated and helping along the way improves pass rates.

There are some costs such as the cost of your tests, medical and your license, and you may be eligible to apply for financial support. Contact your local Jobs and Benefits Office for information. Once you’ve got your license, there’s no obligation to drive for fonaCAB, you can choose to drive for whoever and wherever you want.

After the success of the last one, fonaCAB are running another FREE Open Day for interested parties to come along and find out what’s involved in becoming a driver. The Open Day is being held at fonaCAB’s offices in Knock Road Belfast and Carn Industrial Estate Portadown on 19th June with information sessions at 11.00am, 1.00pm, 5.00pm and 7.00pm. To find out more about becoming a driver, or to register for one of the FREE Open Day sessions, visit www.fonacab.com/drivers and leave your details.

