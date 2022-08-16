Huhtamaki launch recruitment drive ahead of Community Jobs and Training Fair

OPPORTUNITIES: Huhtamaki General Manager Patricia Lavery with James McCarthy of the Belfast Media Group

FOOD packaging firm Huhtamaki are launching a recruitment drive as Premium Partner for the upcoming Belfast Community Jobs and Training Fair.

The firm currently have a workforce of over 400 employees located in Kennedy Way, Belfast and Kilbegs Industrial Estate, Antrim, and will be looking to fill a number of exciting roles in the coming months.

Speaking ahead of the fair, Huhtamaki’s General Manager, Patricia Lavery, said: “In line with the Huhtamaki 2030 strategy, we are seeking to recruit several new roles to support our continued growth and feed into our high performing culture.

“As one of the top 100 companies in Northern Ireland, Huhtamaki is a great place to work, with exceptional career progression opportunities and attractive compensation packages.

“We have a broad range of positions available, from school leaver opportunities (aged 18 and over), to skilled production, office and management roles.”

The company are currently recruiting for office-based roles as well as factory and technical roles, including a HR Specialist, Sales Specialist, Customer Service Assistant, Procurement Administrator and Materials Co-Ordinator.

Other vacancies with the firm include Trainee Production roles, Reprographics Specialist, a Quality Inspector, a Flexographic Printer and a Printer's Helper.

Huhtamaki will be on hand at the Jobs and Training Fair to offer more information on the roles available at that time.

In the meantime, please visit www.nijobs.com for a list of all their current vacancies.