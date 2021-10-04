Think of foodbanks when spending high street voucher card

VISIT: Lord Mayor Kate Nichola and SDLP Cllr Séamas De Faoite recently visited the food bank to see the work of Paul Doherty and other local volunteers

Foodstock foodbank on the Andersonstown Road have thanked those who have been in touch with them to offer up their Spend Local Card to the organisation.

While the food bank cannot accept the cards, they are asking those who wish to donate the money to purchase either non-perishable food products or toys for their Christmas appeal.

All adults in the North of Ireland can apply for the £100 voucher scheme from this week.

“I have been inundated with people from across West Belfast who have said that they would like to help what we are doing at Foodstock by either purchasing food items and donating them to us or to go and spend their £100 on new toys for our Christmas toy appeal to support families in need,” said Foodstock organiser Paul Doherty.

“It has been fantastic to have people willing to help and I would put it out there that if there is anyone in the position to donate then we would be very grateful as it would benefit a lot of people.”

Foodstock are supporting around 300 households across West Belfast on a weekly basis, from Lagmore to the Shankill. Very often the families are worrying about having enough to go around and Paul said that any support at all would be fantastic help.

“This is yet another example of the community in West Belfast stepping up for people around them. Families are very likely to be hit very badly this year as a result to the potential cut to the £20 the Universal Credit uplift,” he added.

“Once again instead of the government doing what it needs to do to protect people we have the community coming to us and asking what they can do to give a helping hand.

“We have been delighted that people have been getting in touch and it is perfect to see people thinking of others and planning to go and support those in need.

“At the minute we are looking for non-perishable items such as cereals as we would support a number of families throughout West Belfast. We would also welcome tinned foods and dried goods to help stock our foodbank again.

“We are open seven days a week and donations can be dropped off to our unit at 150 Andersonstown Road.”

You can apply for your Spend Local Card here.