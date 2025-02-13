Foodstock providing packed lunches to support struggling families during half-term

MANY parents are struggling to put food on the table during the half-term holidays, according to the founder of a West Belfast community solidarity hub.

AS a result Foodstock in Andersonstown is providing packed lunches and other support to hard pressed families this week.

Paul Doherty, who is also a Belfast City councillor, said Stormont must restore holiday hunger payments and introduce an anti-poverty strategy to ensure that parents are supported during school holidays.

“School breaks and holidays, including the mid-term break have been marked months in advance on our calendar as we recognise that we need a response in the community when it comes to parents struggling to provide for their children while off school," he explained.

"At Foodstock, we have made lunch packs containing fresh fruit and snacks to try to alleviate what parents are experiencing this week – but this is only a sticking plaster to what is really going on in homes across the north.

“There is immense pressure on parents when it comes to keeping up with meals and the sad reality is that we are hearing of parents going without just to ensure that their children do not go hungry.

“It's been over a year since we have seen the return of a Stormont government here and despite parties promising action on holiday hunger and bringing forward motions, we are no further along. We have seen little to no action when it comes to the issue impacting most in our communities right now – poverty.

“One in five children are living in poverty here. Why hasn't this been made a priority by the First and deputy First Minister? This Executive has a legal obligation to have an anti-poverty strategy in place and people working on the ground in communities feel badly let down while all we get from Stormont is silence.”