SINN Féin has selected former Antrim senior football captain Declan Lynch as its candidate in Lagan Valley for the next Assembly election in May 2027.

Mr Lynch was revealed as the party's candidate on Monday night in the Haslem Hotel in Lisburn.

Currently a councillor for the party on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Sinn Féin are targeting Lagan Valley for a seat next year and believe they are in with a chance after recent boundary changes to the constituency.

“I am honoured to have been selected as Sinn Féin's Lagan Valley candidate in the forthcoming Assembly election," said Declan Lynch.

“Lagan Valley is my home. It’s where I live, and where my wife and I are raising our young family, and it is a place and community that I care deeply about.

Declan Lynch with North Belfast MP John Finucane and Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O'Neill

“I am a councillor in Lisburn, a proud Gaeilgeoir, and the former captain of the Antrim senior football team.

“I chair the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, and serve on a number of council committees. Community, teamwork and leadership have been central to every aspect of my life.

“These values continue to guide me in my commitment to delivering positive change for local people.

“With the new changes to the boundaries in Lagan Valley and the inclusion of new areas for the first time in the Assembly election next year, Sinn Féin can now win this seat.

“There is currently no nationalist MLA in Lagan Valley. In May 2027, I can change that. I can win in Lagan Valley.”

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill added: “Sinn Féin continues to grow across Lagan Valley, and I am proud that Declan Lynch will stand as Sinn Féin’s candidate in the Assembly election.

“Declan is deeply rooted in the community in this area. He brings energy, commitment and a genuine passion for public service.

“As a young and enthusiastic candidate, Declan will work tirelessly every day to stand up for workers, families and communities across Lagan Valley, ensuring their voices are heard and their interests represented."