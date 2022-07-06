Forth Meadow Greenway plans approved for Mackie's site

COUNCILLORS have approved plans for a community greenway on the former Mackie's site in West Belfast.

Belfast City Council's Planning Committee voted on an amended plan for the Forth Meadow Greenway.

The plans are being funded through the European PEACE IV funds, however, campaigners say they will "embed sectarian division" by excluding social homes on what is a so-called peace line.

Last month, the High Court quashed an "unlawful" decision taken in 2021, to allow the use of the site as part the new 12 kilometre route connecting parks and open spaces from North and West Belfast.

The case, taken by a campaigner from the Take Back the City Coalition, found that the plan breached the Council's own planning policy set out in its Belfast Urban Area Plan (BUAP).

BUAP zones the 25-acre Mackie's site for economic development purposes, which would allow for the building of social homes

In its report, Belfast City Council informed councillors that it had conceded the High Court challenge on one "narrow ground", but that it has "considered the wider grounds of challenge contained in the judicial review."

This week, objectors reiterated their view that Belfast City Council's greenway plans will exclude social housing from the site.

A council official told committee members that the greenway would provide "key connectivity" between the West and North of the city.

"The proposal will support and enable safe, easy and accessible reconnections between historically segregated neighbourhoods," he stated.

Solicitor Nicholas Quinn, who represents the Take Back the City Coalition, said: "Although I'm here tonight to ask you to refuse the application it's not because we're opposed to the greenway, but because there's a more efficient way to use the Mackie's land to produce both a greenway and either employment or housing development.

"The Forth River valley physically splits the Mackie's land, it can't be used for buildings, and is the logical centrepiece of a fully-planned Mackie's site."

He said the Council's proposal "ignores" the valley, which will be become "a no-man's land and certain source of anti-social behaviour".

Mr Quinn called for plans to be redrawn to ensure the greenway "is the centrepiece of a mixed-use development".

Plans for the greenway were passed with votes from Sinn Féin, the DUP and PUP. The Alliance Party abstained and People Before Profit voted against.

The plans will formally approved at next month's Council meeting.