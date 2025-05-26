Founder of All-Ireland recruitment biz to address West Roundtable

A West Belfast entrepreneur who built an Ireland-wide recruitment empire will be the guest speaker at the West Belfast Business Roundtable in An Chultúrlann tomorrow (Tuesday).

Initiated by the Andersonstown News, the monthly breakfast meetings have provided a networking and business learning opportunity for entrepreneurs from across West Belfast with speakers including former Phoenix Gas Chairman Peter Dixon, Gransha-born Cirdan CEO Hugh Cormican and Human Resources expert Emer Hinphey, co-founder of Think People.

A native of West Belfast and former pupil of St Genevieve's school, Tina graduated at Ulster University. She went on to pursue a successful international recruitment career, giving her over 30 years’ experience in the Recruitment and Employment Services sector.

After returning to Belfast in 2013, she established Staffline Recruitment as a start-up across Ireland; taking the company from a standing start to a dominant market leader with a turnover of £150 million.

In 2022, she received the Women in Business Outstanding Businesswoman of the Year Award and plays a senior role in the Federation of Small Businesses. In addition, Tina serves as Honorary Consul of Finland in Belfast.

For ticket information for the Roundtable, go to Eventbrite.

Associated interviews with Roundtable guests are carried on the Lagan Stream podcast on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.