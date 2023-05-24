St Paul's Parish asks for prayers after Fr Devlin suffers heart attack

ST Paul's Parish on the Falls Road have asked for prayers after Parish Priest Fr Anthony Devlin suffered a heart attack at the weekend.

Fr Devlin remains in hospital after undergoing a procedure to have stents put in.

St Paul's Parish are urging parishioners to keep Fr Devlin "in your prayers".

Due to Fr Devlin's absence, there will be no night prayer for the foreseeable future. A number of liturgies will be covered by Fr Eddie and neighbouring parishes.

Weekday Masses will take place at 10am but there will be no evening Masses. Confessions will take place at 6pm on Saturday's only.

Baptisms, marriages and funerals can be made by arrangement.

All other liturgies have been suspended.