Tributes to Holy Cross parish priest Fr John Craven who has passed away

TRIBUTES have been paid to a North Belfast parish priest, who will be remembered as a "giant of a man" and a "priest of the people".

Fr John Craven (77), parish priest of Holy Cross in Ardoyne, passed away on Thursday.

Originally from Newry, he spent time as parish priest in South Africa, Glasgow (St Mungo's 2012-2016) and Holy Cross since 2016.

Fellow Passionist priest, Fr Gary Donegan, said Fr John was hospitalised earlier this week with breathing difficulties.

"On Monday night he really struggled with his breathing at the 7pm Novena Mass," he said. "An ambulance was called on Tuesday morning. I gave him absolution and a blessing. 'Thank you brother'," he responded.

"He then thanked the ambulance teams and off he went to the Mater Hospital. I went ahead and parked on the Crumlin Road. The ambulance arrived and he was taken to

A&E.

"I waited about five hours in the corridor to reassure him he was not alone. My last contact was a thumbs up as he passed me by on the way for an X-Ray. Little did I know it was his last meaningful contact before he was transferred to the City Hospital ICU where he was ventilated.

Fr John Craven CP, went home to God last night. Originally from Newry, he was a loving priest to people in South Africa, Glasgow (St Mungo's 2012-2016), Ardoyne (Holy Cross 2016-2023). May he rest in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/6J3wt8gqLF — Father Antony CP (@BrotherAntony) February 10, 2023

"Sometime after 10pm I anointed John with the holy oils and blessed him with the relic St Charles of Mount Argus. This ritual he'd performed thousands of times for others with such selfless devotion – he truly loved helping the sick.

"I met his sister's niece and nephew in the hospital and thought he had a battle ahead. I find it hard to believe he died. He was small in stature but a giant of a man – a priest of the people.

"Thanks to you all for the kind tributes and prayers – his family, brother Passionists, his beloved parishioners – need them all at this time as we are devastated.

"No Passionist ever filled his religious habit more fully in the service of God's people. Sleep well true Son of Paul of The Cross, servant of God."

Holy Cross Nursery School said in a statement: "Our nursery school is saddened at the death of our esteemed Chairperson Fr John Craven.

"He was a cherished member of our Board of Governors and will be sadly missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, Passionists and the entire community at this sad time. May he rest in peace."