Former St Malachy's College music teacher was a 'true inspiration'

A FORMER music teacher at St Malachy's College in North Belfast will be remembered for playing a leading role in "forming a vast number of first class musicians throughout these islands and beyond".

Fr Kevin McMullan passed away peacefully in Nazareth Lodge on May 6. He was Head of Music at St Malachy’s College on the Antrim Road from 1963 to 1995.

In a statement, the school said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Fr Kevin McMullan.

"He was an accomplished pianist and an outstanding teacher and was responsible for the College’s enviable reputation in the world of music-making and played a leading role in forming a vast number of first class musicians throughout these islands and beyond.

"Fr Kevin was a true inspiration to all of his students. He led by example, frequently astounding the young musicians with his own virtuosic performances on piano.

"He returned to the College in February 2018, after some 23 years, to perform in the College’s Alumni recital.

"On this occasion, Fr Kevin received yet another standing ovation and undoubtedly inspired the young students in their pursuit of musical excellence.

"As a teacher and person, Fr Kevin took a genuine interest in all of his students and encouraged them to give of their best through his gentle, calm and generous approach.

"He will be greatly missed by so many of us."

Fr Kevin's Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (May 10) at 12 noon at Holy Family Church, Teconnaught, Downpatrick.

Dearly beloved son of the late Michael and Phoebe, brother of Father Brendan, Mícheál, Fergus and the late Roisin, and much-loved uncle of his nephews and nieces.

He is deeply regretted by Bishop Donal McKeown and the clergy of the diocese of Down and Connor. St Malachy pray for him.