Fra calls for cancer services to be put at the heart of Covid recovery

WEST Belfast MLA Fra McCann, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019, has spoken out about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on cancer services.



On Tuesday, the Sinn Féin MLA – who last week married his partner of 39 years, Janette Leckey – made an emotive plea in favour of an Assembly motion to put cancer services at the heart of the Coronavirus recovery.



The motion, brought by DUP MLAs Pam Cameron and Jonathan Buckley, calls on the Health Minister to publish “an ambition roadmap for restoring and enhancing local cancer services”.



The onset of the pandemic has meant that many cancer patients have had vital surgeries and treatments cancelled, while it is feared many more patients have gone undiagnosed.

Mr McCann, who opened up to the Andersonstown News about his cancer diagnosis in 2019, said: “As most of you know by now, I have been on my own personal journey with cancer since autumn 2019. My diagnosis pre-dates the Covid pandemic and in that regard, I am very conscious that I have been fortunate in my ability to access the services that I needed at the time.



“Back in 2019 when I was first diagnosed, I knew I was up for the fight and stated as much publicly. However, and naturally, a diagnosis of cancer is a frightening development causing a whirlwind of emotion and self-doubt.



“It is at such a time that you fully understand the importance of your family and friends who become the pillar of strength that you need. At this time, I want to thank my wife Janette, my children, grandchildren, party colleagues and wide circle of friends for their ongoing solidarity and support in my battle with this disease.”



Mr McCann paid tribute to those involved in his care, which he described as “world-class”.

“I have been treated with the utmost respect and compassion,” he said.

“I, and my family, are forever indebted to you all.



“It is with deep gratitude that I realise how fortunate I have been. I am conscious that a similar diagnosis during the pandemic would have brought an additional level of stress and worry, due to the cancellation of various services and the disruption this caused to timely diagnosis and treatment for many. To those who have endured these circumstances, I want to express my support.



“The negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is being felt across our entire society, however, the disruption to health, and particularly cancer services is deeply felt, especially by the patients involved.



“The cancellation of surgeries, and in particular the red flag cancer surgeries is deeply troubling and it is of vital importance that we fully resume these services immediately.



“I support the calls contained within this motion, for high quality, patient centred cancer services at the heart of our Covid recovery.



“I urge the Department of Health to direct all necessary resources in clearing any backlog that has developed, so that cancer patients can be treated with the urgency warranted in each case.”