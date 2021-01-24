West lorry driver Fra returns to site of sickening road attack

A WEST Belfast lorry driver, who may lose the sight in one eye after his windscreen was smashed by a recycling bin filled with rocks thrown from an overpass, has made an emotional return to the scene of the attack.

56-year-old Fra McCaffrey from the Norfolk area sustained life-changing injuries following the attack, which took place as he drove to the Royal Mail office in Larne on Friday night past. The father-of-four has undergone several bouts of surgery to repair a hole in his cheek and to remove glass from his eye. Last week, his son, Dan McCaffrey, told the Andersonstown News that his father will have to undergo further assessment to confirm if he will see from his right eye again.

AFTERMATH: Fra McCaffrey

Fra, a popular local taxi driver, had taken up a lorry-driving after the pandemic forced him to seek other employment. On Monday, he and Dan returned to the scene of the attack. “It was a weird sense, listening to the events from my dad’s memory,” Dan said. “All I keep thinking is what did they do after? Did they watch my dad come to a stop and stumble out of the lorry not having full sight and seeking help?

“Did they laugh, did they run off, did they not even see what damage they had done?” Dan added: “There will be someone out there that knows this was wrong and they will do the right thing.”

Late last night some thug dropped rocks onto a lorry from a bridge A8 rd to Larne Co. Antrim almost killing a family man out working lets hope the person / persons caught and jailed for long long time #NoBail #NoRemission 20 years . Thoughts with driver and family ❤ pic.twitter.com/rJVoNcMWzX — Deegall Mckillen (@DeegallMckillen) January 9, 2021

Police have made a fresh appeal for witnesses following the incident which occurred on the A8 Larne-bound at approximately 10.40pm on Friday, January 8.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have dash cam footage from that area and time to come forward. A PSNI spokesperson said: “An investigation is currently underway and Police are appealing for anyone who has information relating to this incident to contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1944 of 08/01/2021 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”