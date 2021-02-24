Frampton will bid to cement his 'Legacy' against Herring in Dubai

Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton, pictured with Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, will finally get to trade leather for the American's WBO super-featherweight title on April 3 Mikey Williams/Top Rank

THE rescheduled WBO super-featherweight clash between champion Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton has been confirmed for The Rotunda at Caesars, Bluewaters, Dubai on Saturday, April 3.

The pair were due to meet in London this Saturday, but a hand injury sustained by Frampton in camp has led to the delay.

The event, dubbed 'Legacy' will see 'The Jackal' bid to become Ireland's first ever three-weight world champion having unified the super-bantamweight division and then won the WBA featherweight title against Leo Santa Cruz in July 2016.

“I'm delighted to get this the new date and venue confirmed," said the North Belfast man.

"It's definitely been a rollercoaster to get here and I want to thank my team for getting this over the line.

“This is my chance to make history and fans or no fans, this fight is going to be one fight fans will remember. Jamel is a tough opponent but I've put the work in, I have a fire lit inside me and I'm confident that this legacy fight will go in my favour on the night, I'll be leaving it all in the ring."

Frampton has had hand trouble over the past 18 months, beginning when a hotel pillar fell on his hand just days ahead of a bout in Philadelphia. He returned in Las Vegas in November 2019 with a win over Tyler McCreary but had re-broke the injured hand in the build-up and then the other during the fight, resulting in surgery on both that pushed the first attempt at making the Herring fight out until last summer.

That, of course, fell by the wayside due to the pandemic with both men going onto win bouts in late summer, but this time it was Herring who was to emerge injured when he sustained a nasty cut from head-butts in his win over Jonathan Oquendo by way of disqualification, meaning a showdown between the pair wasn't possible in late 2020.

The date was finally confirmed for February 27 at London's Copper Box Arena, but Frampton's hand troubles flared up again, injuring a ligament in sparring that forced a five-week delay.

It has been a long road to get to this stage but it seems the pair will finally get to trade leather and Herring says he is relieved it is finally set.

“All of the postponements have been frustrating, but I’m happy that this fight is still happening," said the New Yorker.

“I still have the same hunger I had when this fight will first presented. After watching the great performance Oscar Valdez showcased over the weekend (when defeating Miguel Berchelt for the WBC title), I’m definitely looking forward to making a statement in this exciting division.

“I know a victory over Frampton will lead to bigger and better things down the road, but I have to take care of Carl Frampton first and I’m totally focused on defending my title on April 3.”

West Belfast's Tyrone McKenna will feature on the undercard when he attempts to bounce back from his points defeat to Ohara Davies in the light-welterweight 'Golden Contract' final when he faces undefeated Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov.