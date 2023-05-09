Free compost available from recycling centres

A WEST Belfast organics recycling company is partnering with Belfast City Council in a scheme that will provide householders across the city with free compost.

The scheme will enable ratepayers to collect bags of free compost – first come first served – from the council’s four Recycling Centres: Alexandra Park Avenue (North Belfast), Blackstaff Way (West Belfast), Ormeau (South Belfast) and Palmerston Road (East Belfast), to coincide with International Compost Awareness Week (May 7-13).

Natural World Products (NWP) produces the peat-free compost by recycling household food and garden waste received by local authorities across Northern Ireland including Belfast City Council.

The initiative is part of NWP's ongoing commitment to sustainability, the circular economy and helping to reducing waste.

Sharon McMaster, Community Outreach Manager at NWP said: "We are pleased to be partnering with Belfast City Council to provide free compost to householders across the borough.

“The compost is made using discarded household organics from homes across the council area, a real demonstration of the impact of effective recycling.

“By applying compost in our gardens, allotments and green spaces, we are returning organic matter to the earth, greatly improving soil health and fighting climate change by locking up carbon.

“That’s not to mention the incredible positive impact associated with gardening itself, such as boosting mental wellbeing, social inclusion and improving bio-diversity.”

Cathy Matthews, Director of Resources and Fleet at Belfast City Council, added: “We are thrilled to partner with NWP on this scheme.

"Their high-quality compost will help our residents in their gardens and this scheme allows us to give something back to householders as a ‘thank you’ for using their brown bins and green food waste bins.’

“International Compost Awareness Week is a reminder of the importance of responsible waste management and the role that composting plays in achieving a more sustainable future.

“By working alongside NWP, we can continue to build a greener, more sustainable community for generations to come.”