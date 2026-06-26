A SPECIAL evening of music, song and words will take place at the Ulster Hall on Saturday 1 August as Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, welcomes Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to Belfast.

Croí na Cathrach – Heart of the City – will see many of the city’s leading musicians coming together for a concert reflecting Belfast’s rich and diverse shared heritage.

A limited number of tickets for the free event are now available from ulsterhall.co.uk on a first-come, first-served basis (maximum of two per person).

Curated by renowned composer Neil Martin and presented by acclaimed broadcaster Lynette Fay, the show will celebrate Belfast’s musical heritage, on the eve of Fleadh Cheoil, which begins on Sunday 2 August.

The event will feature a special guest performance by Hothouse Flowers lead vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Liam Ó Maonlaí, while Oscar-nominated actors Stephen Rea and Ciarán Hinds will perform a selection of readings throughout the evening.

There will be a specially curated performance by an orchestra of 100 fiddles gathered from across Ulster, with special guests from Glasgow, The Southside Fiddlers.

Other highlights include a unique performance by The Chieftains’ Matt Molloy, alongside Paddy Glackin of the legendary Bothy Band with an orchestra, as well as contributions from singer Roisin Chambers and harpist Séana Davey. Belfast-born percussionist Noel Eccles (Van Morrison, Riverdance, Moving Hearts) will also play a central role.

13-time world champions Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band will perform on the evening, while Campbell College Pipe Band will collaborate with the 1st Old Boys' Brass Band and an orchestra for a combined ensemble rendition of The Minstrel Boy, with Tristan Russcher playing the Ulster Hall’s famous Mulholland Grand Organ.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, said: “Belfast is getting ready to welcome the world this summer, and I want to play my part by showing how the many cultures and traditions on this island can fold seamlessly into our traditional arts, creating a unique, shared identity.

“Le linn an Fhleadh Cheoil, cluinfear na ceolteoirí áitiúla is fearr taobh leis na príomhcheoltóirí gaelacha ar chlár na cruinne agus an t-ardán céanna sin tugtha do Bhéal Feirste, ár gcathair.

“Fleadh Cheoil is a fantastic opportunity for all our local musicians to showcase their skills, alongside the world’s best, and for Belfast to highlight everything it has to offer.

“I hope that this event acts as a launchpad for a milestone week, elevating our talents and offerings to Ireland, and the world, and celebrating the best of Béal Feirste – our communities - who really are Croí na Cathrach, the Heart of the City.”

To book tickets for Croí na Cathrach – Heart of the City – visit ulsterhall.co.uk