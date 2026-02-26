WHILE women and girls football reaches new heights at both home and abroad, it was never always the case. Back in February 1978 the Andersonstown News reported on the pioneering Suffragettes who were making a name for themselves on the football field.

We reported...

The team is made up of girls from Beechmount, Turf Lodge and Andersonstown, brought together by Mary McVeigh who earned her boots playing for the Post Office.

Last January Mary launched an appeal through the Andersonstown News asking any girls who were interested in playing to get in touch with her. The team meet twice a week at Beechmount Leisure Centre and St Paul’s School to train for their big match date on March 25th at the Grove Playing Fields.

They have entered for the Sunday News Knock-out Cup and are drawn against Carrick. In our picture the champions show off their traditional green and white striped jerseys supplied by Brian Horisk of Spar Grocers Beechmount.