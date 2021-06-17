Fruithill Nursing home celebrates National Carers Awareness Week

FRUITHILL Nursing Home has marked National Carers Awareness Week by hosting a celebratory barbecue party.

The Andersonstown-based care home has provided care packages for over 500 residents from across the greater Belfast area, and beyond, since it opened its doors in 1992.

To mark Carers Awareness Week staff and residents held a party to acknowledge the tireless efforts of its care teams, care partners and relatives of its residents.

Nursing home manager, Seon MacStiofain, commented: "As an independent care provider, we are acutely aware of the physical and emotional strain placed on family carers and we are extremely supportive of relatives who can no longer fulfil that role in the community. We provide respite and short-term placement as well as long-term residential tailored packages for nursing care and physically disabled clients in a compassionate and homely environment.

GREAT FUN: Enjoying the celebrations at Fruithill

"Today we are hosting an event to celebrate National Carer’s Awareness Week. We want to acknowledge the dedication of our own care team and vital input from all our Care Partners, relatives and Support Health Care teams who contribute to the excellent care provided in Fruithill Nursing Home."

In recent weeks, the care home held a special Mass, celebrated by Fr James Reilly in honour of the 'Queen of May'.

"Many of the residents in Fruithill Nursing Home have fond memories of the Mass procession and so we decided to celebrate the ‘Queen of the May’ with them on May 20th 2021," Seon explained.

"It was important that we were able to re-enact the procession with them for this special occasion."

He added: "The residents thoroughly enjoyed the occasion and were gifted with a blessed miraculous medal as a keepsake of the day."