Caffrey Hill fun day declared a big success

RESIDENTS of Caffrey Hill off the Glen Road in West Belfast had a fantastic time at a family fun day organised by Clanmil Housing on Friday past.

Residents from other Clanmil developments in the general area were also invited to join in.

There was plenty to keep younger guests entertained including face painting and a selfie mirror, while the complimentary therapies were popular with adults. Hot food from the barbecue and tasty tray bakes kept the energy levels up.

While the main focus was on fun, it was also an opportunity for Clanmil customers to have their say on plans for a new local hub and to give their opinions on how the play park in the centre of the neighbourhood can be developed in the future.

Clanmil housing officer Claire Shields, who organised the event, said: “At Clanmil, one of our aims is to create strong and vibrant communities and so we were delighted that so many people were able to come along to catch up with friends and neighbours and to meet new people. Thanks to everyone who came along, to all the suppliers and to our Clanmil colleagues.”

Caffrey resident Elishia Mullan added: “On behalf of residents I’d like to say a big thank you to Clanmil for organising this fun day.

"We’ve enjoyed getting together with our neighbours to have a catch-up and a bit of fun.

"It was also useful to be able to talk to Clanmil staff about our ideas about the facilities in Caffrey including the hub and the playpark. We're looking forward to more events like this in the future.”