Funeral held for North Belfast mother-of-four Caoimhe Morgan

THE funeral has taken place of a North Belfast mother-of-four, who was found dead at her home last month.

The body of Caoimhe Morgan (30) was discovered in her Harcourt Drive home on December 18.

On Monday, family and friends gathered at Sacred Heart Church on the Oldpark Road for a final farewell to the young woman.

YOUNG MUM: Caoimhe Morgan

Numerous floral tributes, including the word 'Auntie' adorned her funeral cortege as it made its way to the church.

Following the funeral Mass yesterday, Ms Morgan was buried at Milltown Cemetery.

A 30-year-old man has been remanded into custody charged with her murder.

Taylor McIlvenna of Greyabbey Road in Ballywalter appeared in court last month accused of killing Ms Morgan as well as damaging windows and a car belonging to other individuals.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear in court on January 19.