Call to raise Palestinian flags in the 21st minute during weekend Championship games

GAELS against Genocide are calling on GAA fans attending Championship matches this weekend to bring Palestinian flags to all grounds hosting games.

Michael Doherty from Gaels Against Genocide said: "We are asking supporters to display these flags in the 21st minute of matches as a stark reminder of the war crimes and genocide that the people of Gaza have had to endure for the past 21 months.

"We would also love to see county teams follow the lead of the Dublin ladies and acknowledge in some way their solidarity with the Palestinian people."