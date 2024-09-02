Exciting public realm scheme to transform Glengormley

Communities Minister Lyons with Michael McKenna (Deputy Director of Investment and Business Development, Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council) and Councillor Neil Kelly, Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council

A FURTHER £2.5 million has been announced by the Department for Communities towards a new public realm scheme in Glengormley.

The scheme, which is being funded in partnership with Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council and the Department for Infrastructure, aims to create an accessible, vibrant town centre, which encourages non-vehicular traffic, driving footfall into Glengormley and retaining people for longer to enjoy a safer, more attractive and appealing environment.

The project will include environmental improvements along the Antrim and Ballyclare road areas, including the laying of granite paving and kerbs, new seating, bins and other street furniture, as well as new LED street lighting, the under-grounding of overhead cables and soft landscaping, creating a greener, more attractive civic space.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I’m delighted to announce this major regeneration investment in Glengormley. The town is an important hub for commuters working in the surrounding areas, especially Belfast.

"This scheme is an excellent example of departments working together to build and strengthen the attractiveness and resilience of a town centre, and I wish to thank Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for their significant funding contribution towards this project, which will create an appealing place where people want to live, work, visit and invest.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Neil Kelly added: “It is fantastic that the Department for Communities has approved funding for this transformative project in the heart of Glengormley.

"The Council is committed to supporting our town and villages across the Borough, working with partners to secure funding and deliver exciting projects.

"This scheme is part of the Council’s long-term vision for the regeneration of Glengormley town centre and will complement the recent upgrades to the shopfronts along Glenwell Road, the junction improvement at the Antrim Road and Glenwell Road, and the new workspace project currently being developed at the old police station.

"We are looking forward to engaging with local residents, businesses and users of Glengormley in relation to these ambitious plans which will support investment and make the town a more attractive place to live, work and do business.

Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd said: “I am committed to working collaboratively across government to progress sustainable infrastructure that will reshape our public spaces, build our economy, encourage active travel and bring about improved well-being for all.

“My department has allocated over £600,000 towards this valuable public realm scheme which will deliver significant benefits to the Glengormley area. My officials will work closely with DfC and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to ensure the successful completion of these works.”