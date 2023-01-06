Suspension of posting Irish passports across border shows need for office in the North

THERE have been renewed calls for an Irish passport office to be opened in the North after the suspension of posting of passports across the border.

The Irish Passport Service announced that they have temporarily halted the sending of passports to the North due to the Royal Mail strike which has been ongoing for months due to disputes over pay and conditions.

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has long campaigned to have the Irish government open a passport office in the North, as the region has seen the number of applications for an Irish passport go through the roof since the UK government left the EU.

Figures for 2022 showed that 128,000 applications were made for an Irish passport in the North of Ireland with 50,000 of them being first time applications. There are also fears this suspension of services could leave many people unable to travel abroad while the strikes are ongoing.

“News that the Irish Passport Office has temporarily suspended posting passports to the north clearly highlights once again the need for the government to open a passport office here," said Senator Ó Donnghaile.

“As we head into the new year and people plan their holidays this is already causing much uncertainty and concern for travellers.

“A passport office in the North just makes sense. I will again be raising this campaign in the Seanad and would call on the government to engage positively, prepare prudently and deliver for citizens.”

In late 2022 Mr Ó Donnghaile succeeded in passing a Sinn Féin motion in the Seanad which unanimously voted for the Irish government to establish a passport office in the North.