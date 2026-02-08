Ulster U20 Hurling Championship

Round Three

Antrim 0-19

Derry 1-11

At Celtic Park

ANTRIM managed to score a win despite a spirited performance from a tough Derry side who ran the Saffrons close on Friday evening in the Ulster U20 Championship.

The Saffrons returned to action following their victory over Tyrone last weekend where they set their sights on a third win against arguably their nearest competitors, Derry, with Celtic Park the venue for the big clash.

Five points separated the sides at the final whistle with the Saffrons finishing strongly to secure the win. Neverthless, the hosts had threatened throughout the contest, despite tough conditions.

While the early point scoring came from the Saffrons, it was Derry who would strike the first and only major scored of the game in the ninth minute of the tie-in after an error from the Antrim full back line saw Sean Óg McLarnon picking a sliothar out of his net.

Antrim enjoyed strong performances from captain Liam Glackin, but the midfield battle was a key one and McIlwaine and McAuley both made their presence known.

Antrim made the faster start with the opening three points of the contest coming from McAuley and a lovely brace from McAlonan putting distance between the sides.

Paul McNicholl proved to be Derry's main threat as he got them up and running with a point before striking the only goal of the game three minutes later. Despite Ben McCullagh's initial shot being blocked by McLarnon, Derry's McNicholl was first to the loose ball and made no mistake from close range.

A point from Ruairi Biggs put Derry two points ahead by the end of the opening 10 minutes but when McLaughlin, McIlwaine and McAuley all struck terrific scores for white flags, their efforts helped to restore the Antrim lead.

The sides swapped three scores apiece in the second quarter with Oisín McCamphill, McAuley and Bradley getting the scores for Antrim while a brace of frees from Cormac Óg McCloskey and a brilliant point from McNicholl left the scores 0-9 to 1-5 in Antrim’s favour.

Antrim remain unbeaten in the U20 championship

As the clock dwindled, Antrim began to pick up courtesy of a strong wind blowing in their favour.

Once the North Coast men found their rhythm they began to open a gap and before long their lead was at four points within ten minutes of the second half. Points coming from McLaughlin, and a Bradley double helped Antrim on their way while the Derry response came from a sole McCloskey free.

The home side did regain some momentum with three unanswered scores in the space of five minutes to leave the minimum between the sides and give Antrim something to really think about as the final minutes approached.

However, Substitute Roán McGarry made a huge difference for the Saffrons after he pointed twice in quick succession before Magee chipped in to keep the umpire busy.

Just two points separated the sides in the last minute of the hour but Antrim finished with a flourish with Bradley finding a score from a set-piece before McIlwaine, McLaughlin and Magee all split the uprights.

Ruairí Biggs did attempt to reignite Derry's comeback, but it was a case of too little too late for the men from Foyle.

Victory now leaves Antrim top of the U20 Championship league table, but their focus will now turn to their meeting with Donegal in Dunsilly on Friday in round four.

ANTRIM: Sean Og McLarnon; Cathair Donnelly, Liam Glackin, Colla Ward; Ronan Donnelly, Ben O’Kane, Reece Cunning; Calum McIlwaine, Charlie McAuley; James Donnelly, Thomas McLaughlin, Niall Magee; Jay McAlonan, Oisin McCamphill, Fiontan Bradley

Subs: Orrin O’Connor for J Donnelly (HT); Roan McGarry for B O’Kane (44); Sean Og Blaney for R Cunning (56); Canice McIntosh for O McCamphill (59)

Scorers: F Bradley 0-4 (3f); C McAuley 0-3 (1f); N Magee 0-3; T McLaughlin 0-3; C McIlwaine 0-2; J McAlonan 0-2; O McCamphill 0-1; R McGarry 0-1

DERRY: Oisin Mulholland; Declan Kelly, Tiarnan Melaugh, Deaglan McNamee; Cailean Gallagher, Emmett Og McKeever, Phelim Og Diamond; Ryan McGarvey, Kevin Barry Mullan; Ryan McGilligan, Ruairi Biggs, Paul McNicholl; Cormac Og McCloskey, Ben McCullagh, Cathal Quinn

Subs: Daire O’Lochlainn for C Gallagher (40); PJ Glover for R McGarvey (46); Felix Glover for C Og McCloskey (50); Caolan Convery for B McCullagh (50)

Scorers: C Og McCloskey 0-5 (4f); P McNicholl 1-2 (1f); R Biggs 0-2 (1f); C Quinn 0-1; PJ Glover 0-1

Referee: James Callaghan (Setanta, Donegal)