Gaelic Games: Antrim Football Championships step up a gear

Rossa host Tír na nÓg in a vital game for both in Group Two on Saturday

The heat is rising in the Antrim Football Championships with this weekend's round two fixtures throughout the grades set to go a long way to decide which teams advance and whose year is approaching an end.

In the Senior competition, Lámh Dhearg had a bigger than expected opening win over Naomh Éanna in Group One and the Red Hands could all but seal their passage to the last eight with a win over Aldergrove on Friday, while the Glengormley outfit know they can't afford another loss as they host a Dunloy team also coming off an opening win.

Group Two will see a pivotal game on Saturday as two defeated teams from the opening round, Rossa and Tír na nÓg, meet in the city with both desperate for the points to keep themselves in the hunt for a top two place, while St John's host Cargin on Sunday as both teams look to all but seal their passage to the last eight.

It's a similar picture in Group Three on Sunday with Ahoghill hosting Glenravel after both lost their opener and then Moneyglass welcoming Portglenone with both seeking to make it two wins from two.

The so-called 'Group of Death' will see both game on Saturday and yet again, it's games between two winners from round one with two defeated teams seeking to get off the mark.

St Brigid's make the trip to Creggan with both seeking to maintain winning ways, while St Gall's host Aghagallon with both desperate for the points to keep their hopes of making the knockout phase on track.

In Group One of the Intermediate Championship, St Paul's have the bye so both St Teresa's - who have played just once so far - travel to Rasharkin with both seeking to join the hoops at the top.

The other game will see Ardoyne host St Patrick's, Lisburn with both bidding to get off the mark and give themselves hope of advancing.

Round 2 of this weekend’s Club Football Championship 🏆🏐



A reminder that all games are ticket only and need to be bought in advance: https://t.co/kCgstLdGE1 #ClubChampionship #YourClubYourColours — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) August 15, 2024

In Group Two, Sarsfield's host Ballymena on Saturday afternoon with both sides having picked up maximum points so far, albeit the All Saints men have played just once, while Glenavy are in a similar position as they travel to winless Gort na Móna with Davitt's having the bye.

In Friday's Junior Championship, the games are set for neutral venues and in. Group One, the games are between winners and losers from round one.

O'Donnell's can seal a knockout berth with victory over Pearse's at Woodlands, while the same applied to St Agnes' who take on Laochra Loch Lao in Turf Lodge.

Group Two will see the winners from round one face off as St Malachy's meet St Comgall's at Hightown, while Wolfe Tone's and Éire Óg both seek to get off the mark when they meet at O'Donnell's.

Fixtures (first team at home unless stated)

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship

Group One

Aldergrove v Lámh Dhearg (Friday 7.15pm)

Naomh Éanna v Dunloy (Saturday 5pm)

Group Two

O'Donovan Rossa v Tír na nÓg (Saturday 5pm)

St John's v Cargin (Sunday 2pm)

Group Three

Moneyglass v Portglenone (Sunday 2pm)

Ahoghill v Glenravel (Sunday 2pm)

Group Four

Creggan v St Brigid's (Saturday 5pm)

St Gall's v Aghagallon (Saturday 5pm)

OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship

Group One

Rasharkin v St Teresa's (Saturday 5pm)

Ardoyne v St Patrick's, Lisburn (Sunday 2pm)

Group Two

Sarsfield's v All Saints, Ballymena (Saturday 2pm)

Gort na Móna v Glenavy (Sunday 2pm)

Graham Tarmac Antrim Junior Football Championship

Group One (Friday 7.15pm)

Cardinal O' Donnell's v Na Piarsaigh (Woodlands)

Laochra Loch Lao v St Agnes' (Enright Park)

Group Two (Saturday 5pm)

St Malachy's v St Comgall's (Naomh Éanna)

Wolfe Tone's v Éire Óg (McRory Park)