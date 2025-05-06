Gaelic Games: Antrim football leagues approach the midway stage

Cargin continue to lead the way in Antrim football's Division One and the county champions put their perfect start on the line when they travel to Aghagallon on Wednesday.

The Erin's Own men sit two points clear with St Gall's and Ballymena directly behind and the Milltown Row men will seek to keep the pressure on when they host Tír na nÓg on Wednesday, while All Saints welcome St Paul's to Ballymena as the West Belfast side are still in search of their first win.

At Musgrave Park, Lámh Dhearg make the short trip to face fourth-place St Brigid's, who got back to winning ways last week.

St John's banked their opening win last week and the Johnnies head north on Wednesday to take on Glenravel, while Rossa go in search of a second win of the campaign with Creggan their visitors.

Aldergrove are also to get back in the winning column when they make the trip to Dunloy and there is a local derby in the other game as Ahoghill host Portglenone.

In Division Two, there is a two-way tie at the top with Sarsfield's and Moneyglass remaining unbeaten following their draw last week.

The Paddies are at St Comgall's on Wednesday, with St Ergnat's hosting bottom of the pile, Davitt's.

There is a cross-city affair on the Glen Road with St Teresa's taking on Naomh Éanna, while Gort na Móna are at Glenavy and St Patrick's, Lisburn - one point off the leaders - home to maintain pace when they travel to Rasharkin.

St Agnes' have won five out of five in Division Three and the Aggies are at Ardoyne on Wednesday as they seek to maintain their perfect start.

They sit four points ahead of their nearest challengers with Laochra Loch Lao at Wolfe Tone's and O'Donnell's across town at St Malachy's, while Éire Óg host Na Piarsaigh with both teams seeking to build some momentum.

Wednesday's fixtures (7pm unless stated)

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division One

St Gall's v Tír na nÓg

Glenravel v St John's

Dunloy v Aldergrove

All Saints, Ballymena v St Paul's

St Brigid's v Lámh Dhearg

O'Donovan Rossa v Creggan

Ahoghill v Portglenone

Aghagallon v Cargin (7.30pm)

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division Two

Moneyglass v Davitt's

Glenavy v Gort na Móna

St Comgall's v Sarsfield's

St Teresa's v Naomh Éanna

Rasharkin v St Patrick's, Lisburn

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division Three

Éire Óg v Na Piarsaigh

Wolfe Tone's v Laochra Loch Lao

Ardoyne v St Agnes'

St Malachy's v O'Donnell's