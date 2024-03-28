Gaelic Games: Antrim hurling leagues get underway this week

A NEW hurling season begins in Antrim this weekend with action across all four divisions.

The systems remain largely the same with one up and one down, each team playing the other once before the league splits for the second half.

In the 10-team Division One, county champions Cushendall are in the city for their opener against O’Donovan Rossa with the hosts under the new management of Chris McDonnell.

Both sides will be without their county contingent and that is true of all clubs, so the early season will give others their chance to shine.

St John’s are set to make the trip to Dunloy, while Naomh Éanna welcome Ballycastle in a battle of the black and amber.

Loughgiel claimed the title in 2023 and they open at home against Ballycran, while there is an Ards derby to complete the schedule as Ballygalget face Portaferry.

Division Two contains 11 teams and Glenariffe is the team that will sit this week out.

Loughgiel have a reserve team in this division and they host Carrryduff as part of a double-header with the senior team in action straight after.

St Paul’s enjoy home comforts for their opener as they welcome Carey, while St Gall’s are also at home with Tír na nÓg making the trip from Randalstown.

Elsewhere, Sarsfield’s are on the road to Clooney Gaels, while Cushendun host Glenarm.

There is a cross-city and county clash in Division Three as Bredagh host Lámh Dhearg at The Dub, while another inter-county game that was due to take place in Armagh with Cuchulainn taking on Derry’s Na Magha has been postponed

Elsewhere, it’s all-Antrim with Rasharkin welcoming Glenravel, Cloughmills hosting Creggan and Ballymena with the home advantage against Armoy.

Finally, Division Four contains another couple of the reserve outfits, one of which is St Gall’s who make the short trip to Davitt’s. There’s another West Belfast derby with the second string of St Paul’s hosting Gort na Móna.

St Brigid’s welcome Larne to Musgrave Park and Loch Mór Dál gCais have home advantage against Loughbeg Harps, while there is a cross-city clash with Ardoyne, who went though 2023 unbeaten to claim the Division Four title and Junior B Championship, hosting the Belfast Saints amalgamation.



Weekend fixtures

(Saturday, 5pm unless stated)

O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Dunloy v St John’s (4pm)

O’Donovan Rossa v Cushendall

Loughgiel v Ballycran

Naomh Éanna v Ballycastle

Ballygalget v Portaferry



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Loughgiel II v Carryduff (3pm)

Cushendun v Glenarm (4pm)

Clooney Gaels v Sarsfield’s

St Gall’s v Tír na nÓg (2pm)

St Pauls v Carey

Bye - Glenariffe



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Bredagh v Lámh Dhearg (4pm)

Rasharkin v Glenravel

Cloughmills v Creggan

Ballymena v Armoy



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Four

St Brigid’s v Latharna Óg (3pm)

Davitt’s v St Gall’s II

Ardoyne v Belfast Saints

St Pauls II v Gort na Móna

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Loughbeg Harps