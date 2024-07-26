Olympic Games: Michaela determined to enjoy the full Olympic experience

LIFE was a different place in the summer of 2021. Covid-19’s tentacles were still penetrating life we knew it, limiting aspects of daily life as we once knew it.

That summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, delayed by 12 months due to the outbreak of the virus the previous year, bore little resemblance to any of the 31 Olympiad that had gone before as the stadiums and venues were empty as spectators were not permitted to attend.

It resulted in a strange sight, none more so than an opening ceremony with a limited number of athletes waving to nobody.

But three years on and the old normal is back and for those athletes who made their bow in Tokyo, they will get the full fat version this time around in terms of the Olympic experience.

Michaela Walsh was one of those athletes whose life’s work had led to that point and although nothing will ever take away from her status as an Olympian, this time there is perhaps some added excitement.

‘Gold medals only’ was her and her brother, Aidan’s mantra for a long time, but this time it’s all about enjoyment and let the cards fall where they may.

“Qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics was an amazing experience, something I’ve always dreamed of, so to achieve that was phenomenal,” said the featherweight hopeful.

“Obviously, due to Covid, there were a lot of restrictions, so going into Paris 2024, it’s going to be a whole different experience.

“It’s also a team of 10 people (Irish boxers), which is unbelievable, and I get to do it with my brother again. This time I’m going to go and try to enjoy myself as best I can and not put too much pressure on myself because I think going to Tokyo there was a lot of pressure chasing a medal, which took the enjoyment out of things. This time I’m just preparing the best I can and what will be will be.”

Her Olympics ended at the first stage in Tokyo, falling to Italy’s Irma Testa who has been something of a nemesis, beating her again the following year in the semi-final of the European Championships.

Testa will again be a rival, as will France’s Amina Zidani who bettered her at the semi-final stage of last year’s European Games, but by that stage, Walsh had bronze and more importantly, Olympic qualification secured.

#TeamIreland Boxing are ✈️ to the City of Light!



This is an historic team: Ireland’s largest in 64 years; the 3rd largest at the Games, and among only three teams to have qualified women in all available weights.



The team includes 4 boxers who will become double Olympians as… pic.twitter.com/S7e1efT5cp — IABA (@IABABOXING) July 22, 2024

It meant that unlike Tokyo where her qualification was only secured weeks out from the Games, this time around there has been a year to plan and prepare.

This will have been a help, but also the support outside of boxing has been immense as her priorities have changed as the years have passed.

“Having great family support, a great partner and a little niece coming three (years old) - since she was born it put life into a different wavelength for me,” the 31-year-old outlined.

“I used to identify myself as Michaela the boxer, but I’m so much more than a boxer. I’m a human being first, an auntie, a sister, a partner.

“Having that family support away from boxing, they are proud of me no matter what I achieve in my life and I know that after boxing I’ll be so much more, so trying to remember that is special. Boxing is just a small part of my life but also a whole part of my life, so there is more to me than that.”

There is plenty of family support within boxing too, with younger sibling Aidan joining her as a two-time Olympian in Paris.

Three years ago, they were the first brother-sister combination to box at the Olympics, so to repeat that is extra special.

To reach this stage is an achievement in itself and to be part of Ireland’s 10-strong team already secures her legacy, but that’s not to say Michaela wouldn’t like to add to it.

“It means so much to me to represent Ireland, to represent my country, community and people who support me, believe in me,” she reflected.

“When I was a kid, I had a dream to go to the Olympic Games and to represent Ireland is amazing. To do it alongside my brother, it’s the stuff dreams are made of.

“We did it together in Tokyo, which was a dream come true, but doing it twice, I don’t have the words to express it. I’m just proud to be on the journey with him and to experience this again.”