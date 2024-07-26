Olympic Games: Aidan’s leap of faith pays off

WHEN Aidan Walsh leapt in joy as his hand was raised on July 30, 2021 at Kokugikan in Japan, it proved to be a life-changing moment.

Victory over Merven Clair at the quarter-final stage of the delayed Tokyo Olympics ensured the West Belfast man had a bronze medal in his back pocket, but that leap would also end his involvement in the competition.

A broken ankle was sustained in that moment of celebration, forcing him out of the semi-final against Pat McCormack, would prove to be the start of a run of problems that would lead him to question his future in the ring.

Yes, there was the Commonwealth Games’ gold the following year, but he would then suffer a defeat to namesake Dean Walsh in the Irish Elite Championships in January 2023. A decent run in the Strandja Tournament would follow weeks later, but almost a year would pass before Walsh would box again.

Injuries and fatigue - both physical and mental - had the Holy Family man requiring a break which led him to reevaluate his pathway and for a time, he was effectively retired.

“There was a lot to weigh up,” the 27-year-old admitted.

“Should I come back? Would it be worth it? I just thought I’d come back and give it a go.

“I’ve a good support network and people around me, so a lot of factors came into play to come back.

“We’re very lucky here at Sport Ireland and Sport NI we get the support services to reach out to the sport psychologists - Paul Gaffney at Sport Ireland and Gary Longwell at Sport NI who helped me a lot.

“I’m very fortunate and it’s something I lean on as in sport, there’s a lot of pressure and anxiety, so it’s really important to have that to lean on.”

Introducing: #TeamIreland Boxing's #Paris2024 Team Co-Leaders, Aidan Walsh and Grainne Walsh



The Paris 2024 team has moved away from the traditional role of Team Captain, in favour recognizing the leadership roles and responsibilities all team members express.



High Performance… pic.twitter.com/yQbjVgT9q0 — IABA (@IABABOXING) July 22, 2024

A phone call and a conversation led to Walsh mulling over whether to give Paris Olympic qualification a go.

It would have been a decision taken out of his hands had Dean Walsh managed to qualify as Ireland’s 71kg representative through last year’s European Games, but the Wexford man fell short.

That left the door ajar and gave the Tokyo medallist as opportunity, one he felt the urge to take.

Assessments saw him picked to be the 71kg representative at the First World Qualifier in Italy back in March.

Despite having been out of competitive action for over a year, Walsh began with a first-round win, but would lose out to Brazil’s Wanderson Oliveira in his next outing.

It was back to the drawing board with the battle on to get the nod for the Second World Qualifier tournament in Bangkok and again, Aidan had done enough sway the Irish coaches that he was the best bet.

Three wins in May’s tournament left him nine minutes from Paris, but point deductions against Zeyad Eashash would prove costly as he lost out.

But there was one more 71kg spot available and the four losing quarter-finalists moved into a box-off, of which Walsh dusted himself down and out-Cubaned Jorge Cuellar and then completed the job against Angel Llanos of Puerto Rico to stamp his ticket.

“A lot of people would have said to me the second (Olympic) cycle is very different from the first,” he reflected.

“I never really understood that until I went through my second cycle. The first cycle, you’re a lot more motivated, determined to achieve your dreams to reach the Olympic Games.

“The second cycle takes a lot more awareness, a lot more skill and discipline to stay on track and repeat that cycle.

“The first cycle was extremely difficult (but) the second cycle was more difficult due to the fact you’re more known, especially coming off Tokyo with a bronze medal.

“Your competitors are looking for tactics and skills to defeat you. There’s a lot more on the internet and a lot more awareness around you.”

If he went to Tokyo as an unknown, he will arrive at his second Games under much greater scrutiny, both at home and from rivals.

But that doesn’t seem to bother the West Belfast man who has a new outlook on life. There is the same lazar-focus, but also an appreciation of where he is in his life and intends to enjoy every minute he can in the Irish vest.

Boxing out of the Holy Family club, he had a two-time Olympic medallist in Paddy Barnes to look up to and Walsh can emulate that feat over the coming weeks.

“To represent Ireland is one of the greatest achievements of my career,” he acknowledged.

“Putting on the Irish vest, every single time is an absolute privilege and to see yourself competing on an international stage.

“I’ve had great role models in Irish vests who would have given me (their) Irish vests and tops. I wore them with pride from I was seven years old.

“To be able to put on the vest now and compete on this stage, the Olympic Games, the greatest sporting event in the world, is just an honour.”