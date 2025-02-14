Gaelic Games: Antrim minds solely focussed on trip to Offaly

National Football League Division Three

Offaly v Antrim (Tullamore, Sunday, 2pm)



WHATEVER of the debate surrounding the venue for the Ulster SFC game with Armagh, Antrim’s footballers have more pressing concerns as they get ready to head to Tullamore on Sunday to face Offaly.

Their feelings on the ‘Corrigan or Nowhere’ issue have been expressed, so their focus this week is on getting back to winning ways in Division Three against a Faithful side that has maximum points from their opening fixtures.

There was a sense of frustration at the one-point defeat in Fermanagh a fortnight ago when Andy McEntee’s charges came up one point short in a game in which they had their chances.

In fairness, a last-gasp goal from Ruairi McCann left the minimum between the teams with the last act, but the Saffrons didn’t quite make the most of their opportunities early in the game.

Still, there are two points on the board from the opening day victory over Clare and another two this weekend would leave them in a decent spot in a division that looks set to be tight at both ends of the table.

There was a lot of be happy with against Fermanagh in terms of performance, but fine margins have decided games between the counties in the past and it was the same again in Ederney.

“The game was pretty much done when we got a goal with the last kick, but the damage was done earlier,” said Lámh Dhearg clubman, Marc Jordan.

“We dominated the first half but conceded two really poor goals. We went in at the half two up but had our purple patch and really should have been five or six ahead had we made the most of our chances.

“They had their patch and went five or six ahead, so we were trying to bring it back and it was just too much.

“It was frustrating because we played better there than we did against them in the Tailteann Cup last year (when Antrim won).”

Their hosts this weekend have had no such issues as they swept aside Sligo in their opener and then won a derby duel with Laois in which they had 11 different scorers, including goalkeeper Paddy Dunican, who scored a spectacular goal.

The Faithful put 2-19 on the board in that game after shooting another impressive 1-17 against the Yeatsmen on a day in which Keith O’Neill was the star of the show.

It’s a sign of the progress Offaly have made from last year and perhaps no surprise given that Mickey Harte was installed as joint manager along with Declan Kelly.

Harte’s influence has given a shot in the arm to Faithful football after they will be a tough nut to crack on their home patch this week.

Over the past couple of years, the teams have met in Corrigan Park, where they shared on win apiece, so it has been a few years since Antrim have headed to Tullamore and it has never been the happiest of hunting grounds.

“They are maybe not as physical as they were, but do seem to be full of running,” Jordan notes.

“Their goalkeeper is capable of coming up and he hit a wonder goal there (against Laois). They have won both their games, so they will be full of beans as they have quality footballers.

“They seem to be a different team than the past few years and add in the Mickey Harte effect, they will be full of confidence.

“We started the last few games well, something we haven’t done in the last few years, so you need a good start there or else you are staring down the barrel.

“Chatting to lads like Paddy McBride and Ryan Murray who have played there over the past 12 years, they were recalling some beatings down there, so that is a warning for us.”

Round 3 of the Allianz Football League



Andy McEntee and our Aontroim Footballers travel away to Offaly this Sunday at 2pm 👊🏻🏐



There are positives for Antrim in terms of personnel, as Ruairi McCann - who grabbed that late goal against Fermanagh - should be available this weekend. Same with Ryan Murray, who dropped out against the Ernesiders with a niggle, while Eoghan McCabe is another possibility this week having missed the opening rounds.

Others, including Peter Healy and Adam Loughran, are still a little way off, but players filtering back at a key part of the campaign when Antrim will play three games in 13 games is a plus.

However, the sole focus is on this weekend only as the outcome could well shape where their ambitions lie in terms of Division Three.

“We played Clare in the first game and I genuinely didn’t know it was Fermanagh next,” Jordan insisted.

“It’s a cliche, but honesty, it’s a case of taking it step by step. Four points should put you in a good spot (after three games), but they are already on four and will be targeting something similar what Mickey did with Louth (won promotion).

“It would be massive for us to get those two points this week and then we’ll aim for what is next.”