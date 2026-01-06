Conor McGurk Memorial Cup

Antrim U20s 1-16

Armagh 0-11

ANTRIM'S county campaign got underway last weekend and did so in style when they overcame Armagh's senior panel after a decisive victory on Friday evening at Dunsilly to set up a quarter-final clash with Ulster University on Wednesday evening.

The annual tournament oversees ten teams competing in a knockout style pre-season competition as they battle for pre-season glory with the Conor McGurk trophy on the line.

The annual tournament, run by the Ulster GAA, has been put on the back burner for a few year's but earlier this year the provincial board confirmed it would return in the same fashion after a 2025 hiatus.

Antrim have a strong history in the tournament, holding the record of three title wins but have been starved of success in the competition in recent years having not won the McGurk Cup since 2021.

2024 was the last time the tournament saw its day and it was Donegal who overcame Down with a resounding victory bringing the trophy to the North West.

This year the young Saffrons would be hopeful they could restore Antrim's pride in the competition with victory for the first time in half a decade.

Antrim got off to a great start in the first round as they managed to score four points in first four minutes firstly through Thomas McLauglin, who struck a terrific effort which saw white flags raised. Antrim ramped up their offensive early on as Niall McLean and Charlie McAuley both saw their efforts etch scores on the scoreboard in Dunsilly.

Jack Martin increased the Glensmen's advantage once more as he pucked a terrific score which floated between the posts.

The visitors did eventually kickstart their attempt to reduce the deficit and make more of a game of it than the early stages looked probable. Aaron Cullinane and Jack Loughran both managed to find their efforts reduce the deficit in half by the midway point of the first half.

Antrim's response was an important one as they struck back with the only goal of the game. Callum McIlwaine evaded and fired home from close range to strike the only major of the contest and give Antrim their hefty advantage back before the 20th minute.

Dylan McKenna came back with a point for the visitors but it was met with a response from Antrim's young hurler of the year, Fiontan Bradley, who managed to hit back for Antrim with a neat finish to keep the gap at six.

Armagh were not going to give up without a fight. Loughran struck a great effort before Carbine found a brace of points as they notched three points without response to cut Antrim's lead back to just the goal advantage.

Callum McIlwaine's point for Antrim just before the break was then followed up by two inside a minute by Thomas McLaughlin which saw Antrim go in at the break with a six score advantage.

The Glensmen proved stern in defence as they withheld any real offensive pressure which the Orchard County offered as they hoped to respond in the second period despite the six point half-time deficit.

The second half saw Antrim not only having to weather the Armagh storm but a heavy shower of sleet which proceeded to consume the Dunsilly evening sky.

Just like Armagh's comeback it was very much short-lived for the winter storm as it vanished early in the second half as the home team increased their lead to seven points with an early point from forward Charlie McAuley.

Before long it became more or less an exhibition and Antrim before long were continuing to stretch their advantage when Jack Martin and Callum McIlwaine both scored great points either side of Cailonn Hughes who did string a score on the board for Armagh.

Armagh looked to try and regain some of the momentum when they replied with a number of scores from play, but Antrim's trusty forward line managed to stall the momentum from swinging any further when Callum McIlwaine and Charlie McAuley both saw their efforts add points to their side's tally.

Antrim's lead was cut to within seven when Armagh substitutes Rice and Richmond closed the gap, but the pick of the scores on the day came from Antrim fullback Liam Glackin who hammered a ferocious long-range effort which saw the white flag raised once more, sealing a great victory at Dunsilly to earn the Saffrons a quarter-final spot.

Ulster University awaits on Wednesday evening with Antrim travelling to Jordanstown to face the students.

ANTRIM TEAM:

Sean Og McLaren, Ronan Donnelly, Liam Glackin, Reece Cunning, Callagh Mooney, Ben O’Kane, Roan McGarry, Callum McIlwaine, Jack Martin, Oisin McCamphill, Charlie McAuley, Niall McLean, Fiontan Bradley, Thomas Laughlin, Oisin Woodhouse.