DOWN 3-22

Antrim 3-20

At Páirc Estler

ANTRIM suffered a late blow in their final Division 1B outing on Saturday evening after Donal Hughes flicked the ball into the net to sink the Saffrons in the dying embers but retained their status in Division One thanks to results elsewhere in the league.

Despite leading by a single point as the dying seconds ticked on the match-clock Antrim were left stunned as Davy Fitzgerald's men ended their disappointing league campaign just as it started with a late goal to turn the game.

Down thoroughly deserved their victory after a stunning opening 20 minutes saw them leading by six points over their rivals.

Shea Pucci's star first half performance and early goals gave Down a real lift despite early tallies for Seán Elliot and Paul Boyle when both found their scores from range for the Saffrons.

Despite being heavy favourites heading into the tie, it was the home side who would look the far superior team especially with an early strike from Daithi Sands but it was Shea Pucci who would put Down firmly in the driving seat.

Antrim lived to rue their early missed chances with multiple costly wides inside the opening ten minutes of play and when Shea Pucci fired home an early goal from close range the Pairc Estler side would roar with hope to end their campaign on a high note.

Down raced into a strong lead and Pucci proved to be a thorn in the side for Antrim early on when he struck a second major to really give his side a fighting chance in the tie.

Antrim drove themselves back into contention with a Ruairi Donaghy goal after the forward found the net with a terrific strike and coupled with two Seán Elliot frees Antrim were within three as the half drew near its close.

Both sides managed to exchange scores and Down shot-stopper Pearse Smyth got himself in on the scoring act with a splendid pair of long-ranged efforts from a dead-ball with his 65 separating the sides by five in the final minutes of the half.

Tom McGrattan and Elliot both struck points for their respective sides with Elliot tallying his fifth free of the half as the game remained with a five-point advantage to Down.

Antrim got out off the blocks early after the restart as James McNaughton took his chance from a short-free well and Paul Boyle was well poised to strike from play and cut the deficit to within a goal for the Saffrons.

Down got off the mark once again from a Pearse Óg McCrickard free but a second goal for Ruairi Donaghy saw the hosts lead deplete to the minimum as momentum had shifted in favour of the traveller's following the restart.

Donaghy evaded his marker and nailed his effort into the top corner and eventually beat Smyth for the second-time in the Down goal and reduce the deficit.

Barry Trainor and Tim Prenter both struck much-needed scores to help their side retain their five-point advantage.

But when Seán Elliot single-handedly dragged Antrim back into the game with two scores and a terrific goal effort, Antrim looked to take advantage of the momentum swing when Paul Boyle levelled.

Jack McCloskey edged the Glensmen ahead just moments from entering the pitch and the groans from the Páirc Estler crowd could be heard loud and clear. Prenter and Smyth both fired points from distance for the hosts and spurred on once more from the crowd the lead changed hands once more in favour of the Mourne County.

Pearse Smyth struck once again but the Saffrons did hit back with a couple of scores of their own as the ever reliable Paul Boyle fired a great point over from the right-wing before the returning Conal Cunning got in on the act for the first time in over six weeks.

Tim Prenter nudged his side back in front again just after the hour mark and made it a nervy final few minutes for both sides but the steady Paul Boyle thundered a great effort from inside his half for the Saffrons as the sides refused to be separated in this Ulster derby.

Elliot's free was matched by Michael Dorrian's point from play but the Saffrons took advantage of the marauding home side and managed to take the lead through James McNaughton.

A last-gasp flick from Donal Hughes from the final free of the game saw the derby spoils snatched from Antrim at the death and their fate remained in the hands of Carlow after full-time but defeat for the Leinster side spared Antrim the fate of a relegation play-off.

The sides will meet again on April 19th with Antrim hosting the Joe McDonagh Cup opener at Corrigan Park.

ANTRIM: Cormac McFadden; Stephen Rooney, Niall O'Connor, Paddy Burke; Ryan McNulty, Joe Maskey, Gerard Walsh; Eoin O'Neill, Paul Boyle; Keelan Molloy, Conor Johnston, James McNaughton; Seán Elliot, Conal Cunning, Ruairi Donaghy

Subs: Gerard Walsh off for Scott Walsh (51'), Keelan Molloy off for Jack McCloskey 0-1 (53'), Eoin McFerran on for Stephen Rooney (66'), Conal Bohill on for Eoin O'Neill (66')

Scorers for Antrim: Seán Elliot 1-8 (0-7f), Ruairi Donaghy 2-0, Paul Boyle 0-5, James McNaughton 0-2 (0-1f), Keelan Molloy 0-1, Eoin O'Neill 0-1, Paddy Burke 0-1, Jack McCloskey 0-1, Conal Cunning 0-1

DOWN: Pearse Smyth; Tom Murray, Ruairí McCrickard, Ben Teggart; Barry Trainor, Caolan Taggart, Niall McFarland; Donal Hughes, Liam Savage; Finn Turpin, Pearse Óg McCrickard, Tim Prenter; Tom McGrattan, Shea Pucci, Daithi Sands

Subs: Pearse Óg McCrickard off for Cathal Coleman (51'), Ben Taggart off for Ronan Smyth (54')

Scorers for Down: Shea Pucci 2-1, Pearse Óg McCrickard 0-5 (0-4F), Pearse Smyth 0-4 (0-4F), Tom McGrattan 0-4, Donal Hughes 1-0, Tim Prenter 0-3, Finn Turpin 0-1, Liam Savage 0-1, Barry Trainor 0-1, Daithi Sands 0-1, Mark Dorrian 0-1

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)