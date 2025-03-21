Gaelic Games: Club football leagues kick into gear

ALTHOUGH most of Division One got their season underway last week, this Sunday will see the first full round of club football games across the divisions as the Antrim season fully kicks into gear.

Some of the teams in the top tier will be treating this week as a fresh start after failing ti fire in their opener, while for others, they will be keen to build on early momentum.

St John’s had a little longer to mull over their opening loss against Ballymena in midweek and they welcome Dunloy to Corrigan Park with the visitors also coming off an opening defeat to Aghagallon.

The St Mary’s men have their first home fixture as defending league champions St Brigid’s visit for their opening game after their planned opener was rescheduled.

St Gall’s enjoyed an impressive start to the season with a big win over Rossa and will be hoping for more of the same when they head to Glenravel, while Rossa host Ahoghill with both teams bidding to get off the mark following opening defeats.

Cargin were on song in their opener and they are at home to Lámh Dhearg who also have their opening points on the board, but the opposite is true for St Paul’s who had a nightmare start last week and will look to dust themselves off for a trip to Portglenone.

Creggan have the Shaw’s Road side that heavy defeat and they entertain Ballymena, while Randalstown is the venue as Tír na nÓg welcome Aldergrove.

Naomh Éanna suffered relegation to Division Two through the championship last year and the Glengormley side open their bid to bounce back with a home game against Lisburn.

There is a West Belfast derby in the division with St Teresa’s hosting Gort na Móna, while Davitt’s also have home advantage for their opener with Glenavy their visitors and Sarsfield’s host Rasharkin with Moneyglass and St Comgall’s the remaining match-up.

Division Three contains eight teams and the opening day will see a number of cross-city affairs with Éire Óg hosting Laochra Loch Lao, while St Agnes’ welcome Grencastle’s Wolfe Tones. Pearse’s have home advantage for the visit of O’Donnell’s, while Ardoyne head across to Cherryvale to meet St Malachy’s.



Sunday’s fixtures (2pm)

O’Neills Antrim Football League Division One

Creggan v Ballymena

Tír na nÓg v Aldergrove

O’Donovan Rossa v Ahoghill

Portglenone v St Paul’s

Glenravel v St Gall’s

Cargin v Lámh Dhearg

St John’s v Dunloy

Aghagallon v St Brigid’s



O’Neills Antrim Football League Division Two

Davitt’s v Glenavy

Moneyglass v St Comgall’s

St Teresa’s v Gort na Móna

Naomh Éanna v St Patrick’s, Lisburn

Sarsfield’s v Rasharkin



O’Neills Antrim Football League Division Three

Éire Óg v Laochra Loch Lao

St Agnes’ v Wolfe Tones

Na Piarsaigh v O’Donnell’s

St Malachy’s v Ardoyne