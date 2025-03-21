'If we don't stand together, it could be you next': Anti-fascism rally hears

SEVERAL hundred people have attended a rally in support of West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll, after threatening far-right graffiti targeting him appeared on a wall in Andersonstown.

Organised by United Against Racism Belfast, the rally brought together members of rival political parties, trade unionists and pro-Palestinian groups and was addressed by West Belfast MP Paul Maskey.

The threat against the People Before Profit MLA appeared on a hoarding outside Casement Park and included a target symbol and the initials of a fringe fascist group.

Speaking at the rally outside Casement Park on the Andersonstown Road Mr Carroll said: “If fascism is trying to organise, if racists are trying to organise in any quarter of West Belfast or across the city our job is to come together whatever our differences in order that fascism and racism are not allowed to organise in this city.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey called for a united approach to tackling racism. In recent weeks racist graffiti has appeared in several locations in the West of the city. The Sinn Féin man said the rally was sending a very important message that "racists and fascists are not wanted in this part of the city”.

A section of the crowd at last night's rally

He added: “In this case it was Gerry Carroll last week, before that it was Seán (Doherty). Who knows where it goes after that because if we don’t stand together, then it could be you next and we need to make sure that those responsible for this have to feel the pressure from our community."