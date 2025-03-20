Three buses from Sandy Row tour company destroyed in arson attack

ARSON: Forensics officers at the scene in Seymour Industrial Estate on Thursday morning

THREE buses belonging to a South Belfast tour company have been totally destroyed in an arson attack.

The fleet, belonging to Allen Tours based in Sandy Row, was targeted on Wednesday night at around 9.40pm. They were parked in Seymour Hill Industrial Estate in Dunmurry.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one jet and two hose reels to extinguish the fire and the incident was dealt with by 12.52am.

Forensic officers were at the scene on Thursday morning.

PSNI local policing Inspector Henderson said: “Officers received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at approximately 10.15pm that three buses were on fire at Seymour Hill Industrial Estate.

“Officers attended the scene, and noted that the three buses were totally destroyed while another had sustained significant damage.

“We remain at the scene carrying out enquiries, and are treating this fire as deliberate arson. Anyone that could help with our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1764 of 19/03/25.

"We would be particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the lower end of Seymour Hill housing estate, Seymour Hill Industrial Estate or the Lagan Tow Path between 9.30pm and 10.00pm, who either witnessed suspicious activity or may have dashcam or other relevant footage."