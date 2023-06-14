Gaelic Games: Cushendall turn it around to defeat St John's

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division 1B

St John's 0-23 Cushendall 0-26

CUSHENDALL turned an eight-point deficit into a three-point win at a hot and sunny Corrigan Park on Wednesday evening.

The North Antrim side made a slow start as the Johnnies flew out of the traps, but gradually reeled the West Belfast men in and finished strong with the game up for grabs to claim victory.

This game was played at a good pace despite the hot conditions with the ball taking huge bounces off the turf that was bone dry after weeks of hot and sunny weather.

The victors had 10 different scores to eight for St John's and that gave an indication of the type of open game this was and indeed, was an entertaining watch throughout as teams begin to see the Championship emerging in the distance.

Michael Bradley breaks out of defence

Cushendall were first on the board through Ed McQuillan in the opening minute, but the Johnnies would go onto domaine the opening quarter of the game, a run of 10 points only interrupted by one for Dom Delargy.

The hosts' first eight points would come from as many sources as Michael Bradley initially levelled, with Jack Bohill and Domhnall Nugent on target before that Delargy point.

The next seven would come from the hosts as Ruairi Galbriath, Aaron Bradley, Michael Dudley, Darragh McGuinness and Conor Johnston all split the posts.

They had goal chances to ram home their advantage, but Cormac McAlister in the Cushendall goal was equal to efforts from Galbraith and Johnston, while a Paddy Burke point right on a water break ended a barren 12 minute spell for the Ruairis as the Johnnies led 0-10 to 0-3.

That break halted the home team's momentum as Cushendall were much improved as play resumed with Ryan McCambridge lashing over three excellent points from the back, while Delargy, Ronan McAtreer, Cormac McCafferty and Fred McCurry all split the posts with Cushendall narrowing the gap to four at the break as the Johnnies held a 0-14 to 0-10 lead.

It seemed the tide was turning and that theory held up early in the second period as quick fore points from Ronan McAteer and Ed McQuillan narrowed the gap further.

While Aaron Bradley replied with a free, three-in-a-row from Cushendall's Andrew Delargy, Burke and McCambridge had the game tied but looking like it was going one way.

Conor Johnston gets out in front of Ryan McCambridge and Fred McCurry

However, the Johnnies stood firm and rattled off three of their own with Nugent launching over before two Bradley frees, but they couldn't sustain this spell.

Paddy McGill and Paddy Burke found their range and although a Conor Johnston point gave the hosts a 0-19 to 0-17 lead at the second half water break, the Rusiris pushed on with the next three points - two from Cormac McClafferty - to edge back ahead on 53 minutes.

Joseph McLaughlin would make a huge impact off the bench for Cushendall as he got in on the scoring and although the hosts managed to get back level with three to play, the visitors would finish much stronger with McLaughlin to the fore as although scores from Michael Bradley kept the Johnnies in tough, the Cushendall man always seemed to be the one to reply as they ran out three-point winners.

O’NEILLS SPORTSWEAR ACHL DIV 1

Full Time @naomheoinclg: 0-23(23)@RuairiOgCLG: 0-26(26) — Naomh Eoin CLG (@naomheoinclg) June 14, 2023

ST JOHN'S: D Cregan; O Donnelly, Ciaran Johnston, M McCartin; J Bohill (0-1), M Bradley (0-3), D McGuinness (0-2); S Wilson, C Morgan; M Dudley (0-2), D Nugent (0-2), R McNulty; A Bradley (0-7, 5 fres), Conor Johnston (0-3), R Galbraith (0-3).

Subs: L Heenan for D McGuinness (42), CJ McKenna for M Dudley (49), D McCallin for O Donnelly (53)

CUSHENDALL: C McAlister; M Quinn, L Gillen, M Burke; Scott Walsh, R McCambridge (0-4), P Burke (0-3); F McCurry (0-3), C McClafferty (0-4); R McAteer (0-2), D Delargy (0-2), Andrew Delargy (0-1); E McQuillan (0-2), P McGill (0-1 free), E Laverty.

Subs: Stephen Walsh for M Quinn (HT), N McCormack for E Laverty (40), J McLaughlin (0-4, 1 free) for P McGill (48), P McKillop for A Delargy (55), P Sharpe for R McAteer (60+2)

REFEREE: Darren McKeown (St Gall's)

