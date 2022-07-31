Gaelic Games: Davitts ease to opening evening win over Rasharkin in IFC

OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship, Group Three

Davitts 1-13 Rasharkin 0-10

DAVITT’S had six-points to spare in the end as they saw off the challenge of Rashakin in their Intermediate Championship opener at Davitt Park on Saturday evening.

The hosts began brightly and registered the opening two points of proceedings in form of placed balls, Aaron Slane converting a 45 and Christopher Rafferty sending a close-range free between the posts.

Eamonn McNeill came up with an excellent reply for Rasharkin, but Deaglan Mooney dropped over a point to restore his side's two-point advantage.

Rasharkin would pull level as goalkeeper Tiernan O’Boyle converted a free and McNeill would double his tally after playing a one-two with Seamus Ellis and steering a shot over the bar.

Slane came up and kicked a free to edge Davitt’s ahead again, but Ryan Lynch levelled from the same scenario.

Further scores were traded as Danny Wallace clipped over a splendid point from range and at the other end Eamonn McNeill dropped in a high ball which Ryan Lynch claimed, he took an advanced mark and then shot over on the turn to make it 0-5 apiece.

Deaglan Mooney in posession despite the close attention of Rasharkin players

Aaron Slane would land his third point of the half from a free and despite seeing Danny Wallace black-carded towards the end of the first period, Davitt’s held a slender lead at the interval.

The 14 men extended their lead after the break, like the opening half they hit back-to-back placed balls and again it was Slane with a fine kick and Christopher Rafferty who added to their personal tallies.

Seamus Ellis dropped over a reply at the other end, but Gerard Slane saw his shot land on the roof of the net and over to ensure the gap returned to three points.

The sides traded scores again as Conor McFerran claimed an advanced mark and converted via the large post, while at the other end, Tony McGrattan cut in at the end line and angled a high shot between the posts to give his side a 0-10 to 0-7 lead.

Ryan Lynch sent a close-range free between the posts for Rashakin, but Gerard Slane doubled his account for the half in response as the sides continued to cancel each other out.

With 52 minutes on the clock, the decisive moment arrived in the game as Padraig McParland went steaming through on goal only to be impeded deliberately by Rasharkin substitute Gerard O’Hagan.

Padraig McParland breaks clear

Referee Fionntan McCotter signalled for a penalty and black-carded O’Hagan in a double-whammy for the visitors.

Aaron Slane came forward for the responsibility and confidently dispatched his spot-kick past opposite number Tiernan O’Boyle to give his side a 1-11 0-8 lead.

The next two scores were traded as Ryan Lynch conjured up a reply, only for Tony McGrattan to produce an excellent point and double his tally for the evening.

Padraig McParland curled over a fantastic point to end Davitt’s scoring for the evening with Rasharkin’s final response coming courtesy of a Donagh Quigg point at the end of a disappointing evening for the Dreen men.

DAVITT’S: A Slane (1-4f), M Rowntree, P McKinney, N Maginn, G Slane (0-2), N McParland, J Scally, C Slane, D Mooney (0-1), C Brown, P McParland (0-1), J Lindsey, T McGrattan (0-2), D Wallace (0-1), C Rafferty (0-2f).

RASHARKIN: T O’Boyle (0-1f), C Kennedy, E McFerran, P Kelly, F Kennedy, C Hasson, O McMullan, S Ellis (0-1), R O’Boyle, S Hasson, E McNeill (0-2), D Quigg (0-1), R Lynch (0-4, 0-1f, 0-1m), A Hasson, C McFerran (0-1m).

Subs: T McMullan for A Hasson (38), G O’Hagan for F Kennedy (47), K O’Boyle for P Kelly (55). Blood Sub: C McKeever for C McFerran (25), C McKeever returned (28).

REFEREE: Fionntan McCotter (Sarsfield’s)