Gaelic Games: Davy Fitzgerald to be ratified as new Antrim hurling boss

DAVY Fitzgerald is the man to lead Antrim hurling forward as he set to be confirmed as Darren Gleeson's successor at a county meeting on Monday evening.

The All-Ireland winner as a player and manager with his native Clare, Fitzgerald's name was front and centre from the off as he is no stranger to the county.

Since Gleeson's departure from Antrim last month after five years in the hot seat, speculation was mounting as to who would be appointed and Fitzgerald was seen as one of the leading contenders.

He is no stranger to Antrim, having taken coaching sessions with the county's U21s at the turn of the century and has since been a regular visitor.

The Sixmilebridge man won All-Ireland titles between the sticks with the Banner in 1995 and 1997 - while also claiming an All-Ireland Club medal at the expense of Dunloy in 1996 - but when his playing days came to an end, attention turned to management.

His first inter-county role saw him lead Waterford to the 2008 All-Ireland final where they ran into a rampant Kilkenny, but five years later he was celebrating as he guided his home county to a victory in a final replay victory against Cork.

Clare were unable to immediately build on that success and Fitzgerald's next role would be with Wexford, leading them to the 2019 Leinster title, but they came unstuck in an All-Ireland semi-final against eventual winners, Tipperary.

A return to Waterford for the 2023 and 2024 seasons didn't see the Deise repeat the 2010 Munster title success of his first stint and having departed, speculation centred on where he would go next.

Galway was initially rumoured, but given his links to Antrim and the job becoming available, there was always a likelihood he could find himself in the frame and that has proven to be the case with the appointment to be made official on Monday.