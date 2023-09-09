Gaelic Games: Dunloy find the extra gear to deny Lámh Dhearg

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship quarter-final (AET)

Dunloy 2-18 Lámh Dhearg 3-12

AN epic battle at Dunsilly on Friday went the way of Dunloy as they had more in the tank in extra-time to reach the last four of the Antrim SFC at the expense of Lámh Dhearg.

Make no mistake, this was far from a shock despite it being the Cuchullians' first year back up at Senior having won Intermediate last year as their ability with the big ball has never been in question, but for any remaining doubters, they now have their answer.

And they did it by holding their nerve late on in normal time when Lámh Dhearg's eye for goal and steady nerve of Paddy Cunningham looked to be enough to steer the Hannahstown men into the last four, but Dunloy managed to force added time and they finished the job to secure a famous win.

They were quicker out of the traps too with Seaan Elliott first on the board, but Marc Jordan was quick to reply.

Another exchange of points was followed by a good spell for Dunloy as Kevin McQuillan converted a mark and Elliott kicked a 45 before he then lashed home the first goal of the game in the 20th minute after taking a pass from Conor Kinsella.

But the Red Hands would respond with points from Owen McKeown and Eoin Matassa and then, after man-of-the-match Deaglan Smyth pointed at the other end, Lámh Dhearg hit the first of two late first-half goals as Owen McKeown galloped forward and sliced to Marc Jordan on the left who lashed to the net.

The Smith brothers deliver for Dunloy!



See the late late goal from Michael Smith for @DunloyGAC that helped force extra-time in tonight's Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC Quarter-final win over Lamh Dhearg.



You can watch the full Live Stream back here: https://t.co/tibuWFALF3 pic.twitter.com/FDq5Z6QFfz — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) September 8, 2023

Then it was the turn of Declan Smith who worked his way to goal and finished low to flip the pendulum his side's way and although Elliott kicked a point in reply, it was Lámh Dhearg leading 2-4 to 1-6 a the half.

The second half saw Lámh Dhearg's Declan Dunne kick a pair of scores with Conal Cunning responding to each before Decky Smith and Deaglan Smyth responded.

Dunloy clawed their way back level through Cunning, but the introduction of Paddy Cunningham saw Lámh Dhearg back in front and then their third goal game as his free dropped and Smith was there to prod hoe and make it 3-8 to 1-10 after 52 minutes.

There was a sense this might be it, but Dunloy were far from finished as Cunning did well to create the opportunity for Mickey Smith to palm home at the back post.

Conor Murray landed what he thought was the insurance score with the game in stoppage time, but Dunloy were far from finished as Eoghan McGrath hit back and then right at the death, they won a free that Cunning converted to level the game as 3-9 to 2-12 and force extra-time.

Marc Jordan thumps home his first-half goal for Lámh Dhearg

It remained even in the opening period despite Dunloy's Oran Quinn shown a black card with McGrath and Conor Murray - who initially saw a shot cleared on the line - swap points and then Cunning and Jordan did likewise as the teams remained level going into the second period, but this was when Dunloy broke for home as after Adam Murray nudged the Red Hands briefly back ahead, Elliott hit back from a 45 and older brother Nigel flipped things Dunloy's way.

Lámh Dhearg's Conor Murray missed a gilt-edged opportunity at the other end and Dunloy make them pay with 'Coby' and Seaan hitting late points to seal Dunloy's passage to the last four after a thrilling battle.

DUNLOY: S Doherty; C Kinsella, E McFerran, K O’Kane; C McMahon, D Smyth (0-2), O Quinn; C McQuillan, K Molloy; N Elliott (0-1), C Cunning (0-7, 6 frees) E O’Neill; K Fitzpatrick, K McQuillan (0-1 mark), S Elliott (1-5, 0-2 45s, 0-1 free).

Subs: T McFerran for K Molloy (7), A McGarry for C McQuillan (46), E McGrath (0-2) for K Fitzpatrick (53), M Smyth (1-0) for K McQuillan (56).

ET sub: S McAleese for E O’Neill (69).

LÁMH DHEARG: J Finucane; Ross Murray, B Rice, A McAufield; O McKeown (0-1), M McGarry, M Hynds; P Fitzsimons, M Jordan (1-2); D Smith (2-1), S McManus, E Matassa (0-1); T McCrudden, D Dunne (0-2f), C Murray (0-3).

Subs: P Cunningham (0-1f) for A McAufield (42), F Mervyn for M Hynds (52), C Maxwell for E Matassa (57), A Murray (0-1) for S McManus (60).

ET subs: M Hynds for C Maxwell (61), P Larkin for B Rice (69), J Quinn for D Dunne (76), E Matassa for T McCrudden (80+1).

REFEREE: Darren McKeown (St Galls)