Gaelic Games: Fleming lands late winner for Rossa against St John's

Thomas Morgan - who top-scored with 0-8 - gets out in front of Ciaran Garland at Rossa Park on Wednesday John McIlwaine

Homefit Antrim Football League Division One

O'Donovan Rossa 0-17 St John's 2-10

THE left boot of Colm Fleming proved to be the winner for Rossa on home turf on Wednesday night as his free from all of 47 metres in stoppage time secured victory over St John's.

This was a highly entertaining game that was played at a good pace and with an intensity one would expect between these rivals, but it was Rossa who held their nerve and timed their run to the line to perfection as they overturned a five-point deficit with 20 minutes to play, outscoring the visitors eight points to two to claim a vital win and their first since the opening day of the league.

Thomas Morgan kicked eight points in a starring display, while Sean Pat Donnelly hit four from play as along with three Fleming frees, steered their side home after things were looking less than certain at the break when goals from Padraig Nugent and Ross Hannigan had the Johnnies five clear.

Rossa had the first sight of goal when Colm Fleming was played in on four minutes, but his shot came off the outside of the post and wide.

Michael Armstrong is challenged by Loughlin McCurdy

The Johnnies responded by going upfield and Dannan McKeohg got them on the board, but Fleming responded from a free with Thomas Morgan then nudged a shot over off the inside of the post to give the hosts a brief lead.

That was wiped out on 12 minutes as Ross Hannigan played Padraig Nugent in and while his first shot was blocked, he thumped past Michael McEnhill first time.

A Joe Garland point followed, but Rossa responded to this mini spell well with Sean Pat Donnelly slinging over a fine score with a Fleming free following and then Cormac McGettingan tied it up.

The Johnnies would finish the half in much better fashion as a couple of quickfire points from Loughlin McCurdy and Conchur Adams got them back in front and although a Thomas Morgan free was the home side's response, on 29 minutes the Johnnies had their second goal as Adamss' shot dropped with McEnhill palming it down, but Ross Hannigan was lurking to palm home.

Conor Hand then scored a fine point after selling a dummy and all of a sudden, St John's held a very healthy 2-5 to 0-6 lead at the break.

Rossa enjoyed a bright start to the second half with Morgan pointing from play and from a free, but St John's restored the five-point gap with Conor Hand kicking a good score off his left and Loughlin McCurdy following up with a point when gathering on a break.

Morgan would point after riding a challenge, but Conal McGlade cancelled this out from a free to keep the gap at five on 40 minutes.

Oisin Donnelly is tracked by Matthew Mallon

However, slowly but surely Rossa began to take control as Morgan played a one-two to score, followed by another from Matthew Mallon, and while McGlade hit back from a free, a beauty from a tight angle by Sean Pat Donnekllky and another Morgan free left this game delicately poised with the gap now two with eight to play.

When Ross Hannigan raced through the heart of the Rossa defence to slot over with six to play, it seemed St John's might be safe after all, but Rossa refused to panic and stuck to the process as Morgan kicked his eighth of the night followed by another from Donnelly who jinked through to score and it was a one-point game.

The Johnnies were camped in their own half as they tried to shut down the attacking avenues and after a Rossa wide, the hosts did cut through in the first minute of stoppage time with Donnelly the man to find the space to score.

From the kick-out, the hosts won possession and won a free outside the 45 that Fleming converted and while Rossa lost Niall Crossan to a black card deep in stoppage time as the Johnnies frantically searched for a leveller, time was on the side of Rossa who claimed what was, in the end, a deserved win.

ROSSA: M McEnhill; S Shannon, C Orchin, P Moyes; R Gowdy, M Armstrong, N Crossan; C McGettigan (0-1), D Grego; C Fleming (0-3, all frees), T Morgan (0-8, 3 frees), M Mallon (0-1); SP Donnelly (0-4), D Rocks, A Devlin.

Subs: J Morris for A Devlin (49), D Rogan for D Grego (49), C Shannon for D Rocks (58)

ST JOHN'S: ER Lambert; C McEvoy, J Bohill, C Garland; D McKeogh (0-1), O Donnelly, R Hannigan (1-1); P Nugent (1-0), S McDonagh; C Hand (0-2), J Garland (0-1), C McGlade (0-2, both frees); L McCurdy (0-2), CJ McKenna, C Adams (0-1).

Subs: C Quinn for J Garland (45), D McCallin for L McCurdy (60+1)

REFEREE: Eamonn McAuley (Cargin)