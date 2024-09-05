Gaelic Games: Frankie Wilson Over-40s Memorial Tournament on Saturday

LÁMH Dhearg and Saffron Old Boys have organised an over 40’s 9-a-side football tournament in memory of the late Frankie Wilson who sadly passed away after a long courageous battle with illness in October 2022.

Frankie was very highly respected in GAA, Ulster Schools and Soccer circles and his popularity is reflected by 20 clubs lining out in the inaugural memorial tournament.

Frankie was a former and talented Derriaghy and Lámh Dhearg player and had enjoyed a distinguished playing career with Antrim and the Antrim Masters.

Frankie was inducted into Lámh Dheargs’ Hall of fame prior to his sad passing.

Lámh Dhearg have released a retro Frankie commemorative jersey for their team and members to play in and wear at the tournament. He was a former esteemed head of PE in Our Lady’s & St Patrick’s College, Knock and very proactive and committed in promoting sport across all codes.

Frankie enjoyed a very successful Irish league career playing for Cliftonville, Carrick Rangers, Ballyclare Comrades, Omagh Town and Bangor and had a busy management career in managing NI Under 18 Schoolboys, Sport and Leisure, Lurgan Celtic, Bangor and Banbridge Town.

Lámh Dhearg Chairman Brian Smyth is looking forward to the tournament as Frankie was a much loved and respected figure in the club and in wider sporting circles.

Brian believes the tournament will be a fitting and poignant tribute to Frankie and provide much needed solace and strength to his Family and friends.

The tournament will also raise awareness of the charity AMMF. AMMF is the UK’s only cholangiocarcinoma charity, dedicated to tackling this challenging cancer on all fronts: providing information and support, campaigning to raise awareness, and encouraging and supporting research. https://ammf.org.uk/ . Participating players will all contribute to the charity.

After the tournament in the clubrooms there will be presentation of awards, tributes to Frankie and sure some stories to be told and then craic agus ceoil.

Saturday, September 7 looks like a great day of sport and craic.

