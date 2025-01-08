Father of John George: 'I am bringing my son back to Twinbrook'

TRAGIC: John George (37) was reported missing when he failed to return home to Belfast from Spain

THE father of West Belfast man John George says his family cannot thank people enough for their support shown over the last few weeks.

John George (37), also known as John Hardy, has been missing in Spain since December 14. His family and friends have been searching for the Twinbrook man, who is a father-of-two, over the past three weeks.

On Tuesday, the family's solicitor, Kevin Winters, said the missing man's father, Billy George, received a call from Spanish police at around 5pm to tell him that Mr George's remains were recovered.

Formal DNA identification is due to take place.

Spanish police said a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Writing on social media, Billy George said: "I am bringing my son back to Twinbrook where he was reared with his friends. l came out here to get my son and said I was not leaving until I got him back home.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we can not repay the people of Belfast for the donations and support.

"To the people of Belfast and beyond how can I repay you as you give me strength to keep going for my son. We will never forget you. As a family, we appreciate everything."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has expressed his condolences to the family of John George.

The West Belfast MP said: “This is tragic news for John’s loved ones who have been courageously searching for him after he went missing on December 14. I have been in contact with Billy George, John’s father, throughout this period and as recently as last night where he informed me that a body had been found.

“I now hope John’s body can be returned home to Ireland as quickly as possible to allow his heart-broken family and friends to have a dignified funeral.

“May he rest in peace.”

This afternoon, the PSNI said they have been made aware that a body recovered in Spain is "believed to be that of missing man John George".

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said: “My thoughts are, first and foremost, with Mr George’s family at this distressing time. Our dedicated Family Liaison Officers continue to provide support to the family, and we continue to work closely with international law enforcement agencies.

“I am keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information that could assist the Spanish Investigation Team with their enquiries to please contact us on 101.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with the Police Service through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk Information will be shared with Spanish Police. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org